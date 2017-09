From: MAGNUS EZE, Abuja

A United Kingdom-based energy expert has said Nigeria could generate about 1800MW of electricity from wind.

Dr. Mohamed Hassan-Sayed, a senior lecturer in Petroleum Engineering, University of Portsmouth, who also projected that the country could generate 60,000megawatts of electricity from renewables by 2050, if the potential was fully harnessed, explained how wind farms on land and the continental shelf could generate 1000MW and 800MW respectively.

In a presentation titled, “Powering the future of Nigeria”, he made to the Nigerian Society of Engineers in Abuja, Hassan-Sayed stated that the nation needed a fundamental action towards 100 per cent renewable energy through a strategic policy direction, anchored on a progressive renewable energy master plan.

Details later…