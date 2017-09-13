The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - How Nigeria can generate 1800MW from wind –Don
13th September 2017 - Airport concession: Stakeholders kick against cherry-picking model
13th September 2017 - WAFU: Eagles, Black Stars get new date
13th September 2017 - Afrobasket 2017: Nigerians need not panic over D’ Tigers – NBBF
13th September 2017 - Russia 2018 World Cup: First tickets go on sale
13th September 2017 - Ezenwa dreams Europe move
13th September 2017 - UCL: Ronaldo’s return excites Zidane
13th September 2017 - SMEs rely on online tools to market products – Survey
13th September 2017 - Shittu urges Indian techpreneurs to invest in Nigeria’s ICT industry
13th September 2017 - Stakeholders bemoan N127bn annual loss to cybercrime
Home / Business / How Nigeria can generate 1800MW from wind –Don

How Nigeria can generate 1800MW from wind –Don

— 13th September 2017

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

A United Kingdom-based energy expert has said Nigeria can generate about 1800 megawatts (MW) of electricity from wind.

The senior lecturer in Petroleum Engineering, University of Portsmouth, Dr. Mohammed Hassan-Sayed, who also projected that the country could generate 60,000MW of electricity from renewables by 2050, if the potential is fully harnessed, explained how wind farms on land and the continental shelf could generate 1000MW and 800MW respectively.

In a presentation titled, “Powering the Future of Nigeria”, to the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in Abuja, Hassan-Sayed stated that the nation needed a fundamental action towards 100 per cent renewable energy through a strategic policy direction anchored on a progressive renewable energy masterplan.

According to him, “on land, 10 wind farms each equipped with 100 units of 1MW capacity wind turbines will give a cumulative of 1000MW of power. Regarding offshore wind potential, the Nigerian continental shelf is about 42,285Km. So, establishing two wind farms with 200 units of 2MW wind turbines will give a cumulative of 800MW in total capacity with enough space for all marine activities.”

He added that offshore wind power has higher potential due to strong ocean currents.

The energy expert averred that Nigeria had not fully exploited its hydro-power potential and, therefore, called for establishment of small and mini hydro power schemes with potential of 5KW and 20MW around rivers and run off streams to complement the existing capacity.

The Jebba and Kainji dams, he said, have capacities of 570MW and 760MW respectively while the Shiroro Dam has a capacity of 600MW, bringing the total existing capacity for hydro-power in Nigeria to 1,930MW.

Given that 63 per cent of Nigeria’s land space is occupied by water, he said at 11W/m2 potential of hydro-power, the country has a potential of generating 6,396,390MW of hydro-power.

Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How Nigeria can generate 1800MW from wind –Don

— 13th September 2017

From Magnus Eze, Abuja A United Kingdom-based energy expert has said Nigeria can generate about 1800 megawatts (MW) of electricity from wind. The senior lecturer in Petroleum Engineering, University of Portsmouth, Dr. Mohammed Hassan-Sayed, who also projected that the country could generate 60,000MW of electricity from renewables by 2050, if the potential is fully harnessed,…

  • Airport concession: Stakeholders kick against cherry-picking model

    — 13th September 2017

    ..Want all facilities considered By Louis Ibah                        Aviation stakeholders Tuesday warned that Nigeria’s dream of building a world-class air transport hub in West Africa may never be achieved unless the Federal Government musters the  necessary political will to actualise the planned concession of two…

  • SMEs rely on online tools to market products – Survey

    — 13th September 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye A new survey, Global International Trade and Findings from Nigeria, has disclosed that most small and medium enterprises (SMEs) leverage on online tools to market their products. This new International Trade Report from The Future of Business survey was conducted as a collborative project involving the World Bank, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and…

  • Shittu urges Indian techpreneurs to invest in Nigeria’s ICT industry

    — 13th September 2017

    By Perpetua Egesimba and Christy Dada Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu in Lagos recently reiterated that information and communications technology (ICT) would continue to drive the global economy, providing huge opportunities to social and economic development. Shittu said this at the Indo-Africa ICT Expo 2017, organised by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion…

  • Stakeholders bemoan N127bn annual loss to cybercrime

    — 13th September 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye Stakeholders who gathered at this year’s edition of the African Digital Awards (ADA) have expressed concerns over the N127 billion estimated annual economic losses to rising wave of cybercrimes in the country with a view to finding measures to curb the trend. Speaking at the forum, Minister of Communications, Mr. , noted…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share