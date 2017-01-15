The Sun News
How Nigeria can come out of recession – Kalu

How Nigeria can come out of recession – Kalu

— 15th January 2017
Former Abia State governor,  Dr  Orji  Uzor Kalu, has advised President Muhammad Buhari to source for funds, including from the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and inject same into the economy to enable the country come out of its current economic recession.
Such money, he reasoned, could be channeled into massive roads/bridges construction, and other infrastructural projects.

Dr Kalu gave the advice in Port Harcourt at the weekend, while fielding questions from newsmen during the official opening of Swiss Spirit Hotel.  

According to him, majority of Nigerians are artisans, who could  become role players in the country’s economy, if the Federal Government could pay more attention to agriculture another non-oil sectors. Once the artisans are active, the economy will be active.” he said.
 
He posited that money spent on infrastructural development would eventually create more jobs for the  citizenry, and engage those who were already out of work.

The former governor explained that President Buhari’s experience as former military Head of State, places him in a position to take the country out of recession, and make  the economy to flourish once again.

He said 2017 had started on a promising note, indicating  that  the  economic growth would  be high this year, but appealed to the President to stimulate the economy “for the survival of Nigerians and the country.”
 
“Everybody knows that the country is very bad. Everybody knows that businesses are not doing well. So, in this kind of situation, it  behoves the Federal Government to create emergency laws, and authorization, from the National Assembly to be able to put stimulus immediately.
“The Federal Government should look for money from anywhere and pour into the economy. That money should go into road construction, bridges and into agriculture,” he said.

He dismissed the  belief  in some  quarters that the president is being controlled  by  a  cabal ,  adding, “he cannot allow himself to be controlled by forces that want his administration to fail.”

He said: “Buhari had been president before, it should  not accepted  with this issue of people controlling him because he was a  two-star army General  before he ruled us , he was Minister of Petroleum, he was Chairman of PTF and I advise that he should take  the bull by the horns, go immediately and conquer Nigeria, economically. Nigerians need to be conquered. People like us, who, day  before  yesterday, I was in PDP, yesterday, I was in PPA, today, I am  in APC, so  he needs to surprise us, that our people should be eating from the table. It is very important  because, if Nigerians don’t eat every day, it is dangerous for leadership.”
Kalu also believes that Buhari  has a competent team working with him, but urged him to address the needs of Nigerians.
He  advised Nigerians  not to wait for people to give them free money, adding, “it is not possible , people roll up their sleeves and  work for their money, this is how it is done, and the money will be sweeter  to spend.”
He urged Nigerians to invest in agriculture to create more job opportunities, as well as investing more in the non-oil sector, adding that “oil is toxic.”

