Omodele Adigun

As the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) commenced claim verification of the customers of the recently liquidated 154 microfinance banks (MfBs) and six Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs), Mr Paul Ruwase, the President of the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has advised the corporation to latch on to technology and get their entitlements wired into their accounts through the Bank Verification Number (BVN).

According to him, this is one good avenue to settle with the aggrieved members of the public that have lost their scarce resources in the failed financial institutions and almost lost hope and confidence in the system.

His words: “There are some people too that have lost money in the (liquidated) banks. And when dividends are paid over the years, a lot of people might have given up and they wont know that their money is waiting there for them. So this is one thing that NDIC has to do to see how people know that those so-called dividends that were paid, distressed balances, apart from the secured ones they get initially, people get to know that their money is waiting there. And with technology now, where we have BVN, you can also ensure that such money goes into the accounts of those people.”

At the just-concluded, Lagos International Trade Fair, he explained what the country should do to raise its ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report as well as the efforts of LCCI in lifting the Trade Fair to global standard.

Doing Business

We believe that solving the issues of Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria is a continuous one. The World Bank Doing Business 2019 Report showed a marginal drop in the ranking, from 145 to 146 for dear country. We acknowledge the efforts of the government on the Ease of Doing Business in the country. This underscores the need for more attention to be focussed on the business environment issues.. To continually improve this ranking, the private sector must be empowered to create jobs and to reduce poverty. We call for more credit to the private sector from banks and sustaining trajectory for initiation of special intervention with grants and low interest loans with longer tenor and moratorium. The cardinal objective of the 2018 Lagos International Trade Fair is ‘Promoting Investment, Connecting Business’. We in the Chamber believe that government has no business in doing business. All government needs to do is to create an enabling environment. Any time, government tries to do business, it is bogged down by bureaucracy; it is done inefficiently and at the end of the day, the end users don’t see any benefit.