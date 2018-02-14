How NCC’s new step’ll shape smart city iniatiative

…As Zinox, others get licences

Almost every country in the world has changed its identifier strategy, reviewed or added newer solutions to its database in order to become a smarter country.

That is why the biggest trending technology is still the Internet of Things (IoT), which is the logic behind connecting everything to the Internet like bulbs, television, cookers, fridge, toaster, vehicles, other appliances, and in the future connecting bridges and buildings of an entire city.

Technology experts say that IoT would disrupt IT in a couple of years. For instance, Google maps have real-time directions now, it’s just for the user to know how to pull out the desired destination. Similarly, construction companies are now getting real-time data from the bridges and buildings that they have constructed with the help of sensors in the structures and a working Internet connection sending data about shear forces during various times of the day.

“This real-time data provided would help them analyse their products in a more efficient manner and make them further effective and better in quality,” said experts.

An IoT expert, Ivy Alan, said, “Imagine controlling your toasting machine with your smartphone sitting in your bedroom without even going to the kitchen, with the toaster indicating ready-serve toasts. Several advanced organisations are now making lots of applications compatible with IoT and further launching new services for IoT-based support.”

Although he was quick to point out that, to manage this large amount of real-time data from each and everything, a huge database is required with processing capabilities of billions of data per second, which the likes of Rack Centre, Medallion and MainOne have foreseen.

Against this backdrop of actualising broadband delivery by 2030, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), recently licensed some infrastucture conpanies (infracos).

The board of the NCC recently issued two additional infraco licences to Zinox Technology Limited for the South East zone, and Brinks Integrated Solutions Limited for North East, bringing the total number of licenced infracos so far to four.

The NCC’s boss, Prof. Umar Danbatta, at a panel session of the International Institute of Communications (IIC) and Regional, Telecommunications and Media Forum in Singapore, said the commission had to develop innovative solutions to fast-track infrastructure deployment with a view to deepening the nation’s broadband penetration.

Danbatta, who visualised that the route to a smarter country would further need the development of human capital in tune with the dynamism of the industry to achieve the desired balanced regulatory intervention, said: “Regulators must consider the idea of having in-house research and development units that reach out and collaborate with researchers, academia, in order to align and be abreast of technological innovations and trends.

“NCC would continue to ensure that its institutional structure remains pliable enough to tackle emerging technologies and exigencies of the telecommunications sector.

“The commission’s performance has attracted the recognition of numerous reputable institutions both locally and internationally, especially in the last two years.”