The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - How NCC’s new step’ll shape smart city iniatiative
14th February 2018 - Facebook announces investment in community leaders
14th February 2018 - UCL: No love on Valentine’s Day for Real Madrid, PSG
14th February 2018 - Nigerians do not know about their abilities – NCC board chairman
14th February 2018 - Russia 2018: No Abuja action for Eagles
14th February 2018 - Rivers: Reps in rowdy session over Okorocha’s amnesty
14th February 2018 - RUSSIA 2018: Aghahowa tasks Eagles on fitness
14th February 2018 - Human error, faulty sensor behind deadly Russian plane crash -Investigators
14th February 2018 - 2019 polls: Register Nigerians in Diaspora, Eze Ndigbo urges INEC
14th February 2018 - Guatemalan ex-leader detained in corruption case
Home / Business / How NCC’s new step’ll shape smart city iniatiative

How NCC’s new step’ll shape smart city iniatiative

— 14th February 2018

…As Zinox, others get licences

Olabisi Olaleye, US    [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040

Almost every country in the world has changed its identifier strategy, reviewed or added newer solutions to its database in order to become a smarter country.

That is why the biggest trending technology is still the Internet of Things (IoT), which is the logic behind connecting everything to the Internet like bulbs, television, cookers, fridge, toaster, vehicles, other appliances, and in the future connecting bridges and buildings of an entire city.

Technology experts say that IoT would disrupt IT in a couple of years. For instance, Google maps have real-time directions now, it’s just for the user to know how to pull out the desired destination. Similarly, construction companies are now getting real-time data from the bridges and buildings that they have constructed with the help of sensors in the structures and a working Internet connection sending data about shear forces during various times of the day.

“This real-time data provided would help them analyse their products in a more efficient manner and make them further effective and better in quality,” said experts.

An IoT expert, Ivy Alan, said, “Imagine controlling your toasting machine with your smartphone sitting in your bedroom without even going to the kitchen, with the toaster indicating ready-serve toasts. Several advanced organisations are  now making lots of applications compatible with IoT and further launching new services for IoT-based support.”

Although he was quick to point out that, to manage this large amount of real-time data from each and everything, a huge database is required with processing capabilities of billions of data per second, which the likes of Rack Centre, Medallion and MainOne have foreseen.

Against this backdrop of actualising broadband delivery by 2030, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), recently licensed some infrastucture conpanies (infracos).

The board of the NCC recently issued two additional infraco licences to Zinox Technology Limited for the South East zone, and Brinks Integrated Solutions Limited for North East, bringing the total number of licenced infracos so far to four.

The NCC’s boss, Prof. Umar Danbatta, at a panel session of the International Institute of Communications (IIC) and Regional, Telecommunications and Media Forum in Singapore, said the commission had to develop innovative solutions to fast-track infrastructure deployment with a view to deepening the nation’s broadband penetration.

Danbatta, who visualised that the route to a smarter country would further need the development of human capital in tune with the dynamism of the industry to achieve the desired balanced regulatory intervention, said: “Regulators must consider the idea of having in-house research and development units that reach out and collaborate with researchers, academia, in order to align and be abreast of technological innovations and trends.

“NCC would continue to ensure that its institutional structure remains pliable enough to tackle emerging technologies and exigencies of the telecommunications sector.

“The commission’s performance has attracted the recognition of numerous reputable institutions both locally and internationally, especially in the last two years.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How NCC’s new step’ll shape smart city iniatiative

— 14th February 2018

…As Zinox, others get licences Olabisi Olaleye, US    [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Almost every country in the world has changed its identifier strategy, reviewed or added newer solutions to its database in order to become a smarter country. That is why the biggest trending technology is still the Internet of Things (IoT), which is the…

  • Facebook announces investment in community leaders

    — 14th February 2018

    Facebook has announced the launch of the Facebook Community Leadership Program, a global initiative that invests in people building communities. The platform will commit tens of millions of dollars to the programme, including up to $10 million in grants that will go directly to people creating and leading communities. Facebook has also introduced new tools…

  • Nigerians do not know about their abilities – NCC board chairman

    — 14th February 2018

    Olabisi Olaleye Chairman of the board  of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, has said that many Nigerians do not know they have the ability of Bill Gates in them. He made this statement on the occasion of his 85th birthday and public presentation of his book in Lagos recently. According to him,…

  • Rivers: Reps in rowdy session over Okorocha’s amnesty

    — 14th February 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja There was a rowdy session at the House of Representatives, yesterday, when lawmakers were divided over a motion which condemned the amnesty Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, granted some alleged criminals declared wanted in Rivers State. The debate was to later degenerate into a face-off first between Imo and Rivers lawmakers and later,…

  • FirstBank processes N1trn on 894 Quick Banking Channel

    — 14th February 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has disclosed that its 894 banking scheme recorded over N1 trillion worth of transactions with over N3 trillion worth of transactions projected to be processed this year alone. The 894 quick banking, a USSD based channel that enables customers to access banking services using any type of phone and…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share