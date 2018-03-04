The Sun News
Latest
4th March 2018 - How my wife died on day of our traditional wedding
4th March 2018 - ‘I was 12 when I married a 35-year-old’
4th March 2018 - Nigerian woman, 51, remanded in prison in Ireland for forwarding sensitive WhatsApp message
4th March 2018 - President Pierre Nkurunziza: Officials in jail after Burundi leader is ‘roughed up’ in game
4th March 2018 - Nemesis catches up with killers of mother, son on fishing trip in Delta
4th March 2018 - How SARS murdered marine engineer only son of 64-yr-old widow
4th March 2018 - Truck driver crushes his in-law
4th March 2018 - Police nab prime suspect in failed assassination attempt
4th March 2018 - Why prostate cancer is killing men – Elochukwu, health expert
4th March 2018 - John Odigie – Oyegun : Game Master
Home / National / How my wife died on day of our traditional wedding

How my wife died on day of our traditional wedding

— 4th March 2018

MATTHEW DIKE

Tears have not ceased to flow from the eyes of the children of Mrs Vero German, since mid-February, each time her name came up in discussion amongst her near kin.

The reason is that February was a day Vero, aged 47, and her husband of 20 years, Owhonigha German, had set aside to mark a milestone in their union that produced six children and two grandchildren.

The couple had been living together happily without any problem. But then the husband decided to meet the full traditional marital requirements so that Vero could be fully recognized as a married woman. German resolved the traditional wedding between him and Vero would be done with pomp and ceremony.

But unknown to them, death was lurking around the corner on February 16, 2018, which was the day for the ceremony.

Incidentally, a day earlier, one of their four daughters, Vivian, delivered a baby girl, in Jesse in Delta State, which was another good tiding for the family.

It was in this mood of double celebration that the evil claws of death came and snatched Vero, the grandmother.

On the fateful day, every one in the family was in high spirits in anticipation of the ceremony. German bought two cattle, which were slaughtered. But around 6pm as his heartthrob was dressing up to look beautiful for the occasion, she slumped and was rushed to a nearby hospital but she gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital.

People were said to have wept uncontrollably. The cattle that were slaughtered, rice and other foods cooked for the occasion were used for her burial instead of marriage ceremony.

When Sunday Sun visited the bereaved man at his residence in Ajegunle area of Lagos State, German said it was unbelievable the way the incident occurred. He said both members of family Jesse and people from Mosagor village in Delta State, where the wife came from, were still mourning her death but confused.

German said: “We had been living together for the past 20 years.  God blessed us with six children – four daughters and two sons. We were also blessed with two grandchildren. We had decided to do our traditional marriage in her village according to our customs. We travelled to the village and were full of hope and happiness that on February 24, 2018, we would do our marriage and fulfill all traditional marriage rites. We never envisaged that things would turn out that way. My colleagues from GMT Nigeria Limited were present on the good day that turned sad. They had killed the two cows in her Ugbede family house around 6pm. She was dressing up for the occasion about 6pm when she slumped and was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately she died on the way. Our daughter delivered a baby girl on Thursday, she died on Friday and was buried on Sunday. We had to quickly bury her but her wake keep would come up in Lagos on March 24, 2018 in Ajegunle area of Lagos State.”

The bereaved man recalled what his wife told him the day he bought two cows for the occasion: “The day I bought the cows she told me that she was very happy and that after everything God would reward me abundantly. I was very happy to hear that.

Continuing, German said: “Immediately she died, it was as if a full bucket of water was poured on me. I was sweating. I couldn’t eat or sleep. It was a heavy blow for me.  I have not been myself since her death. My wife was a businesswoman who travelled to Delta State to buy foodstuff and distribute in Lagos. She was very hard working. I will remember a lot of things about her goodness.  She was very caring and a good cook. She loves me so much and would go to any length to make me happy. Everybody was shocked over her death. Our first son, Nathaniel, is married and he is a final year student of Abraka University, Delta State.”

On the story making the rounds that witchcraft attack may have caused the death of Vero, her husband, German said: “Many people told me that three people confessed to have killed her. What will I do? She is dead. Whether they were saying the truth or not, I don’t know. She had complained about people who built a structure on top of her mother’s grave. She said it would not be better for them. Those people were not happy over that comment.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How my wife died on day of our traditional wedding

— 4th March 2018

MATTHEW DIKE Tears have not ceased to flow from the eyes of the children of Mrs Vero German, since mid-February, each time her name came up in discussion amongst her near kin. The reason is that February was a day Vero, aged 47, and her husband of 20 years, Owhonigha German, had set aside to…

  • ‘I was 12 when I married a 35-year-old’

    — 4th March 2018

    All too often girls in countries across sub-Saharan Africa can be married off an early age, trapping them in a cycle that is almost impossible to escape. They can be held by poverty, sexual and domestic violence, and social stigma. But a charity, Camfed, is working to keep girls in school, in the belief that…

  • Nigerian woman, 51, remanded in prison in Ireland for forwarding sensitive WhatsApp message

    — 4th March 2018

    A 51-year-old Nigerian mother-of-three is in trouble for forwarding a clip which showed a child being raped on WhatsApp to warn friends of dangers. Jadesola Agbalade pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly distributing child pornography on July 20th, 2016. According to Irish Times, Agbalade told gardaí she forwarded on the video clip via the messaging…

  • President Pierre Nkurunziza: Officials in jail after Burundi leader is ‘roughed up’ in game

    — 4th March 2018

    Two Burundi officials have been imprisoned after the African country’s president was allegedly “roughed up” in a football match they organised. President Pierre Nkurunziza is a ‘born-again’ evangelical Christian who spends much of his time travelling Burundi with his own team, Haleluya FC. He travels with his own choir, “Komeza gusenga”, which means “pray non-stop”…

  • Nemesis catches up with killers of mother, son on fishing trip in Delta

    — 4th March 2018

    Ngozi Uwujare   The blood of Mrs Anetorofa Nicholas and her son, Doutimi Enawonyebo, which had been crying for vengeance in Obudu Creek, Ayakoromo, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, would now quieten down, following the arrest of the two men responsible for their murder. Nicholas and her son were killed by the duo of…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  sunonlinetea[email protected]

Share