How monetisation scuttled civil servants’ housing benefits

The Federal Government seems to have forgotten all the social amenities meant for civil servants they inherited from the colonial masters. Under the colonial administration, civil servants had estates and buses that conveyed them to and from their offices. Aside buses meant for low cadre in the service, those who were higher in levels also had cars with drivers paid by the authority. These days any administration that is magnanimous enough will have to budget for it only for such to be misappropriated by government middle men and women.

The situation is worsened by the idea of government monetising the benefits that accrue to civil servants. This monetisation was designed to give the authorities the opportunity to cut from the amount meant for the civil servants that could not have been possible if houses were built and handed over to them.

Monetisation is the process of converting something into legal tender. It may also refer to selling a possession, charging for something that used to be free or making money on goods and services that were previously unprofitable. These benefits-in-kind, largely a carryover from the colonial era, include highly subsidised residential accommodation, transport facilities, chauffeur-driven vehicles (for the senior echelon of the service), free medical services and highly subsidised utilities such as electricity, potable water and telephone. The cost of providing these amenities to public servants has become so huge vis-à-vis other provisions in the annual appropriations that little was left for funding capital projects, government claimed. The problem was further compounded by the fact that these benefits were largely not provided in the most cost-effective manner going by postulations of the Federal Government.

The monetisation policy was given legal teeth with the passage and coming into effect of the Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) Act, 2002, which has now been extended by a circular to cover all federal civil servants. The law took effect from July 1, 2003 for the designated political, public and judicial office holders contained therein, while it was extended, with somewhat modified rates of benefits to federal civil servants with effect from October 1, 2003.

The Federal Government further argued that its decision to adopt the policy of monetisation of fringe benefits is designed to stem the ever-rising annual expenditure outlay on the benefits provided for public servants, thus reducing waste and releasing resources for the provision of social and economic capital assets for the wider populace. It made a number of them, it claimed, to develop a dependency syndrome ill-suited to post-retirement life. Thus, among other benefits, government believed monetisation would help prepare public servants for life after retirement by preventing a sharp drop in their standard of living following their retirement. It would also encourage public servants to be more flexible in the use of their resources, choosing whether to live in their own or rented houses, for example (Public Service Reforms and National Transformation 2006:54). The policy, government hopes, is also bound to affect the real estate market in the larger cities, especially Abuja, seat of the Federal Government, where rent on leased properties is expected to fall as government stops leasing houses for its workers. In fact, government itself would release a number of houses owned by it into the market thereby putting a downward pressure on prices in the real estate market, if not in the short term, at least in the medium to long term (Nnebe 2006:266).

The Federal Government had in 2017 assured civil servants that allocation of the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) houses built for civil servants would soon take off. The assurance, which was given while an inspection of the completed Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN)-funded estates in the FCT was done in Abuja was a rekindling of the colonial administration spirit already dampened or quenched. The way and manner the allocation was done explained that the civil servants were on the caption but were not planned to benefit.

The 177 houses under the FMBN-funded estates, 850 houses which were completed by the end of the year became past tense. The promise to give accommodation to civil servants in one aspect is very laudable. However, the public will hear it on television, radio, while many more will have them read on the pages of newspapers. But they will not get to the people they are meant for as the same authorities that built them will still use their cronies to corner them to themselves and start selling or renting them to the public at exorbitant costs.

The houses in question included the 86 units of three-bedroom flats, semi-detached bungalows located in Kuje, FCT, developed by American Building System International (ABSI). Others are the 12 units of three-bedroom fully detached bungalows located in Kuje, developed by Hydraform Engineering Nigeria Limited and the 48 units of two-bedroom flats at Apo, developed by Netconstruction Nigeria Limited.

The FMBN, though, has been doing good jobs in this direction when it chose the most important thing there is that aside inflation, the salary scale for Nigerian workers make the laudable project impossible for civil servants to attain as they are not affordable to the people targeted. The allocation of the houses to civil servants, aside being delayed to create some bottlenecks that can discourage and frustrate the people, will not be effectively carried out while those allocated will be out of reach of the civil servants.

In the same vein, Anambra State government under Governor Willie Obiano, in order to settle civil servants’ accommodation problem, provided affordable housing for them in the state. Although the state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with investors for the construction of eight housing estates across the state, the civil servants who the houses were meant for can tell their experiences. A lot of the civil servants who were supposed to get the houses are still licking their wounds because the good gesture of the government was thwarted for selfish ends.

The state government had signed an MoU with Cotabs Engineering Ltd. for the construction of housing units at a cost of N57.4 billion across the three senatorial zones of the state. To construct many houses so as to meet the demands of the teeming civil servants in the state, the state government contracted EFABS Property Ltd to construct 1,000 housing units valued at N26.4 billion at Amansea near Awka for the middle and high class. Another housing project was contracted with Dozzy Investments Ltd. for 1,000 housing units at N12.4 billion in Awka. Yet another agreement for a housing estate was entered into with Aldove Ltd. for 300 housing units at N2.3 billion in GRA, Onitsha. Also, Lake Petroleum is already constructing similar 300 units at GRA, Onitsha, at the cost of N2.3 billion.

Government is also financing Affordable Building Concept to build 10,000 low cost and middle class housing units for civil servants at the cost of N119.7 billion. The state government and FMBN are collaborating to ensure the completion of the housing schemes meant for civil servants in the state.