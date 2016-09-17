The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
17th September 2016 - Naya Rivera: I learned about my breakup from the Internet
17th September 2016 - Best Model Nigeria: Ejiro Akpokiniovo emerges winner
17th September 2016 - I don’t have time for boy friends –Sharon Ezeamaka
17th September 2016 - I’ve always been on TV –Bovi, comedian
17th September 2016 - I cried day my ex-husband remarried –Bidoun Okeowo
17th September 2016 - The sad tale of Nigerian Paralympic gold medalist in Rio
17th September 2016 - EPL: All eyes on Ighalo, Iheanacho, Musa
17th September 2016 - FIBA Africa Zone 3 Club Championship: First Bank to play without professionals –Ahmedu
17th September 2016 - NPFL: Rangers destiny in their own hands
17th September 2016 - How Mike Awoyinfa inspired me
Home / Columns / PressClips / How Mike Awoyinfa inspired me
awoyinfa-backpage

How Mike Awoyinfa inspired me

— 17th September 2016

Ugonna

By Ugonna Eronini

“Excuse me sir, are you the columnist on the back page of Saturday Sun?  If so, I would like to thank you for being a huge source of inspiration to me as I grew up reading your articles.  It became a part of my life and inspired me to not only express myself, but to do so in a relatable manner.  Fast forward to a couple of years later, and here I am, a student, teenager and a blogger.  I just want to let you know that by putting your words together and sharing your message to the world, you have changed a life, my life and possibly many other lives.  Thank you, sir and God bless.”
***
Those were my exact words when I finally decided to do something I had always wanted to do but could not, because I had to overcome my fear; the fear of not getting a reply, because he obviously gets lots of messages on a daily basis from his Facebook followers.  Somehow, I don’t know what came over me, like a force, I hit the send button.  I’m usually very skeptical about sending such messages, but this time, I not only felt it, but I knew it would be worth it.
Hello, I’m Ugonna Eronini, a student, blogger, aspiring writer (well, this is because I don’t think am there yet), and I would like to say a few things about Mike Awoyinfa and how he unknowingly positively influenced me.  The Nigerian in me is strongly moved to add a title: Mr., Sir, Dr., I don’t know which would seem fitting as he goes just by Mike Awoyinfa.
Growing up, I wouldn’t say I lived an introverted life or any of that life in isolation to sound deep or anything.  I would explain it as a normal childhood of cooking with sand, and playing “tempe-tempe”—you know that game where you use your feet to count numbers, and if your playmate displays the same number, you lose.  There should be another name for it though, but this is the one I have knowledge of.  Well, school work wasn’t a problem for me as I was smart, and was always the best in class.  I was smart, intelligent, neat, serious-minded yet playful, creative, thoughtful, but one thing was lacking. And that one thing was sometimes a hiccup in all my perfections.
It wasn’t a physical or a character flaw, it wasn’t an attitude, it wasn’t a bad habit, which I needed to change, it was the fact that sometimes I couldn’t blend in with my classmates.  I didn’t feel too big or anything. I wasn’t proud, but most of the things I had interest in, no one knew any of it and therefore couldn’t talk about it. I wanted to ask them if they had read Alice in Wonderland, or the back page of the Sun newspapers. Did they read about that article on Saturday Sun written by Mike Awoyinfa?  What did they think about it?  Didn’t they think it brilliant?  Wouldn’t they like to discuss it?  I grew up as a Mike Awoyinfa avid reader.
My father used to buy the papers every day.  He doesn’t buy them that much these days.  Probably as a result of news made available on the smartphones and the Internet.
I think the reason why I found Mike Awoyinfa’s articles so interesting was the fact that they were all relatable and easy to understand. Unlike some other amazing famous columnists, I did not have to use an Oxford dictionary, or have the imagination of Chinua Achebe and literary understanding of what it entails to be a writer.  Even as a child, I understood every part of it.  His articles are not usually too serious, yet deep.  He writes in a manner which everyone can understand.  And by everyone I mean the primary school student who enjoys reading the papers brought home by her father, the secondary school teenager who reads the papers while waiting in the reception room to see the principal, the messenger to the commissioner who has to have the daily papers on his desk every morning and knows that he would only glance through the headlines, and so he takes them home weekly to read them and adds them to his collection, because he enjoys reading.  To the doctor in the hospital who just got to the hospital and is waiting for the first patient to attend to, but still has to go through the papers before the work of the day begins. I mean every literate person, as long as you can read and have a working brain (if you don’t have one, well), you would enjoy every single piece by Mike Awoyinfa.
His contents are easy, original, eye-opening, educative, real, interesting, exciting and fun, yet straight to the point. You also get to learn a lot too.  It’s like eating your cake and having it.  I usually read his articles more than once for the joy of it and to learn. As a writer, I wanted to achieve the same effect his articles gave me using my own words.  I would write short pieces and read them to myself to see if they had the same appeal his articles gave me. Practice they say makes perfect, so I wrote, and wrote, and wrote some more. I tried participating in some essay competitions in secondary school, which I never eventually applied for or win any.  Apparently, I still didn’t think myself worthy enough.  In my senior secondary school, I became a newscaster and editor, which gave me access to newspapers. So I still read and wrote some more.  My friends knew I could figure out anything to write within minutes, so then I would compose exeat letter applications for my friends in minutes, fabricating different excuses for each person.  From compiling news articles, to writing these letters, to becoming the top student editor for the school’s magazine and yearbook, to writing articles behind my exam question papers, to people telling me that they love my pieces on Facebook, to finally starting my own blog.
It’s been a long journey, and I am still on it. I feel really low sometimes, I feel like I don’t really have a voice, yet. I see some writers use big words and vocabulary I cannot understand and feel like I am still nothing.  I compare myself to professionals who are way older and more experienced than I am, because I believe that the more I stress and challenge myself, the better and more limitless I become. I am still not a prolific writer, or even a good one, but somehow, somewhere I know that someone looks up to me, just like I look up to Mike Awoyinfa and know that I cannot let myself down. I read his latest article about the Notting Hill carnival and it still had that same touch of simplicity, yet complicated, perfection yet imperfect. It was beautiful. In that moment, I knew that there is still a hope and that I am on the right track, and that I cannot afford to relent, or feel less. I’m ending this with a deep quite almost as expected. Paulo Coehlo said in his book Eleven Minutes: ‘What does the world want of me? Does it want me to take no risks, to go back from where I came from, because I didn’t have the courage to say “yes” to life?’
Right now, I am saying yes to life because I need to stop being who I was and become who I am.
Thank you, Mike for being an inspiration.

Ugonna Eronini
Inmeforyou.wordpress.com

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PIC. 12. GOV. IBRAHIM SHEMA OF KATSINA

Ex-Katsina gov, Shema hands self to EFCC

— 17th September 2016

From FRED ITUA and James Ojo,  Abuja Immediate past governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema on Friday, voluntarily handed himself over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The former governor who was declared wanted by the EFCC on Wednesday for alleged fraud, arrived at the Idiagbon House in Wuse 2 at 9.30 am in company…

  • Buhari returns

    Buhari leaves for 71st UN General Assembly tomorrow

    — 17th September 2016

    From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria tomorrow to participate   in the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) holding from September 19-23, in New York, United States. The President, according a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, will also hold bilateral meetings with…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    Recession: FG to release N350bn to MDAs

    — 17th September 2016

    From Uche Usim and Chiamaka Nzenweaku, Abuja As Nigeria intensifies efforts to  wriggle itself out of economic recession, Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun has said about N350 billion will be disbursed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) next week, as capital project allocation for September. Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, Friday, the minister…

  • ondoo

    Ondo 2016: Let’s unite, Jegede begs aggrieved PDP members

    — 17th September 2016

    A governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN has   appealed to  aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their swords  in the interest of peace, even as he described his gubernatorial aspiration as God’s own project. Jegede who made the appeal at the Ese Odo Council area when he…

  • PRESIDENT-BUHARI-HOSTS-BIZ-MEN-B

    Buhari to sanction staffers for wrongful insertion in his speech

    — 17th September 2016

    From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that those responsible for a wrongful insertion in his speech delivered on September 8, 2016 at the launch of the “Change Begins with Me’’ campaign, be sanctioned. According to the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, paragraph nine of the 16 paragraph address Buhari read was…

  • Boko Haram

    Konduga, self-acclaimed Boko Haram spokesman rearrested in Borno

    — 17th September 2016

    FROM TIMOTHY OLANRERWAJU, MAIDUGURI and FRED ITUA, ABUJA Self-acclaimed spokesman of Boko Haram Islamist sect, Ali Sanda Umar Konduga, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment on criminal acts and freed last week, has been rearrested at the Maiduguri residence of Sen Ali Ndume, sources said. Konduga (a.ka Al-Zawahiri) had alleged Sen Ndume who is…

  • The-Naira-360x241

    Naira drops against dollar as inflation hits 17.6%

    — 17th September 2016

    The Naira on Friday depreciated in most major segments of the foreign exchange market just as inflation hits 17.6 percent. The Nigerian currency fell by N2.24 to exchange at N308.69 to the dollar at the interbank market, from N306.93 recorded on Thursday. At the Bureau De Change it closed at N420 to the dollar, N550…

  • mike-adenuga-3

    Adenuga urges parents to inculcate cultural values in children

    — 17th September 2016

    Globacom Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. has harped on the need for parents to bestow traditional cultural values of the Nigerian ethnic nations on their offsprings in order to preserve the unity and social cohesion taught by cultural events like the Ojude Oba festival. Dr. Adenuga, whose company, Globacom, has sponsored Ojude Oba Festival in…

  • jamb

    Admission: JAMB, varsities work to beat deadline

    — 17th September 2016

    From Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other stakeholders have commenced putting  finishing touches to admission processes in the various institutions  in order to beat the November 30, 2016 deadline set by JAMB. The Board however, said that its doors remain open to attend to legitimate requests of its stakeholders…

  • NECO-LOGO-620x330

    NECO releases 2016 June/July SSCE results

    — 17th September 2016

    The National Examination Council has released the 2016 June/July Senior School Certificate Examination results. The results, announced on Friday showed that 88.51 per cent of the candidates had at least five credits in five subjects including English and Mathematics. They show a one per cent improvement in the overall performance of candidates over 2015 results,…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351