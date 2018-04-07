How men give off signs they are unfaithful

Have you wondered how your woman found out you were cheating on her? She doesn’t need to go through your phone, eavesdrop on your conversations, check lipstick or brown powder stain on your shirts to know you are cheating on her, this is because men unknowingly give off tons of hints that they are cheating.

There are some behaviors most men display when they are already cheating or in the process of cheating on their women.

Many times, when a man is cheating, he picks fights easily, spoils for a fight unnecessarily and starts acting out of character. He looks for ways to stir up arguments, and disagreements with his woman, but behind his fights is an ulterior motive.

Your woman most probably knows you and how you act when you are happy, angry, stressed, tired, bored, and even hungry. However, one of the defining characteristics of a cheating man is when he sometimes acts out of character.

Men go through subtle changes when they start cheating. Nothing their woman does is good enough at that point in time. They are either whinny, edgy or want to be left alone. They are an inch away from picking up their car keys and leaving the house, just a simple question even if it is what they would like for dinner and that’s it, off these men go.

With your storming out in such manner, it also means if she calls you a million times, you will never pick, until you are done with your side hustle. You finally got the opportunity to do as you wish.

Another sign of cheating is when men suddenly become extremely interested in or obsessed with their appearance. And their new intense attention to their looks and wardrobe seems to happen from out of nowhere.

Such personality shift may appear positive at first, but your woman will begin to feel there’s more to it. All the new look is possibly to impress another woman.

As a cheating man, you can call your woman some minutes before your consignment or side chick arrives and you are all so sweet and nice than you usually are.

This kind of sweetness arouses a curious woman’s attention. By calling her, in your mind you have saved yourself from receiving any calls from her while you are with the other woman, at least for the few hours you will spend together.

Men who cheat put up a front. They look distanced, cold and wear a long face to make their women feel restless. This way, you put your woman on the defensive. She’s bugging her mind trying to find out what exactly she did wrong to deserve the cold treatment.

You are trying to distract her and prevent her from figuring out what is really going on behind her back. So by this cold treatment, you are able to divert her attention. Your behavior is meant to make her give you some space for a few days or even hours to give your side kick your full and undivided attention.

And once you are done, you come home looking for her with her favorite gift in hand, a tear in your eyes and a big lie on your lips explaining why you were cold some days back or few hours ago and how everything is okay now.

Some men go as far as telling their women that they are observing their grandmother’s 20th year death anniversary or embarking on a one week prayer and fasting programme and how they wish to be left alone during such periods because culturally and religiously, it is a mourning or prayer time for the family.

Men who cheat frequently condemn cheating and even go further to list other men you know who cheat on their women. Most cheating men often condemn and denounce cheating as much as possible.

This behavior is known as ‘reaction formation’ in psychology. You are overly obsessed with an idea, concept, or belief that is actually the complete opposite of your real thoughts and feelings about the issue.

You may be so outspoken about your condemnation of cheating but it’s actually a defense mechanism and coping tactic for your own indiscretion.

Your reaction formation helps you deal and manage your own inner-conflicts. You try to convince others, as well as yourself that you are not really a cheat.

If you cheat on your woman without protection, you are surely giving yourself out. A woman due to her natural make up knows when she smells differently the morning after. Her discharge by morning or a few days later might just have announced you are 100% unfaithful.

It is true that most women know when their men are likely cheating and even with those glaring signs, they still play dumb by giving them the space they want without a fight or close marking. You are there feeling like a player who knows his game, but deep inside she knows you are an amateur.

So, before you ignore certain calls because she’s around you or you pick and drop them claiming that network is bad or you constantly yell at the person calling you to stop calling your number or spoiling for a fight so you can storm out of the house etc, you may wish to know that women know you are acting a script and we often just fall into character for the sake of our sanity and living in denial which has become like a coping mechanism for most women in this clime.