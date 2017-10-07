The Sun News
Latest
7th October 2017 - How Matharoo Sisters got billionaires ruffled
7th October 2017 - Socialite Joko Oni honoured in Dubai
7th October 2017 - Where is Obaro Ibru?
7th October 2017 - Florence Ita-Giwa’s favourite spot
7th October 2017 - Henry Alade’s new venture
7th October 2017 - Oba Adewale Akanbi celebrates golden age
7th October 2017 - Why my marriage to Charles Billion crashed –Mimi Orjiekwe, actress
7th October 2017 - My pregnancy intact -Yvonne Jegede, actress
7th October 2017 - Sadiq Sule raises the bar with Misery Lane
7th October 2017 - How not to seduce a man –Daniel Ademinokan, producer
Home / Entertainment / How Matharoo Sisters got billionaires ruffled

How Matharoo Sisters got billionaires ruffled

— 7th October 2017

It is believed that in this digital age where notoriety is as lucrative as popularity, Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, the controversial Indian-Canadian sisters epitomise peculiar fame and privilege. For almost 10 years, the sisters were avatars of some powerful, fun-loving and wealthy Nigerians.They were spectacles at many top-end events in Lagos and Abuja. Many people see them adorn celebrity magazines and online lifestyle platforms. Jyoti and Kiran  flaunt their obscene lifestyles of cruising in yachts and partying in a city where the majority are struggling to eke out a living. Many Nigerian women were offended that the foreigners are sweeping the social media to show off their newfound wealth, courtesy of  Nigerian men. Many people see them as prostitutes, but they had since denied that allegation. They, however, admitted the fact that their wealthy boyfriends have been supporting their lifestyles.

They live life to the hilt in Nigeria, but all that came to a halt on December 14, 2016 when Kiran and Jyoti, while unwinding in their luxury suite at the Eko Signature Hotel, were arrested by six plain clothes police officers. The policemen ferried away the sisters, first to Bar Beach Police Station and later to SARS in Ikeja, Lagos. They were accused of blackmail and extortion using a gossip website, NaijaGistLive allegedly owned by them.

Many prominent citizens, especially billionaire mogul, Femi Otedola had accused the Matharoos, already labelled “The Sextortion Sisters”, of blackmailing him with videos about him cheating on his wife. Sequel to that, the oil mogul and others  are seeking revenge. Their case against the sisters had been instituted by Otedola.

Of course, the sisters saw a bit of hell in detention before they were arraigned in court. For several weeks, they were emotionally down until they were huddled out the country through the Canadian Embassy. Although they confessed to their involvement in the plot against Otedola, they later recanted immediately they jetted out of the country after they were granted bail by a Lagos court.

Few months after, the sisters are back on the social media, posting photos of their hair and eyebrow appointments, as well as selfies taken in different areas and taunting only God- knows- people. Each one of them had gained 20,000 Instagram followers after the scandal, and they are getting paid to publish brand-sponsored posts. Between the time they were granted bail and when they jumped bail, the sisters launched a subtle attack on Otedola and some other Nigerians. They told a Canadian tabloid of their plans to release a tell-it-all expose of their travails in Nigeria.

Kiran, who has in the works, a YouTube channel, where she intends to post cooking, fashion and travel videos, said she plans to publish a book about their ordeal in December. While Jyoti is also going to write a book—but hers will be more of an instruction manual-to be entitled “How to Meet a Billionaire”.

Obviously, getting back to Toronto, Canada, the sisters must have heaved a sigh of great relief, believing the long arm of the law in Nigeria cannot stretch as far as Canada to catch them. The duo had refused to return to Nigeria months after their bail expired to continue with their pending extortion case. It is then believed that the sisters’ affront and plans to write books that will expose their hedonistic adventures with their much wealthier, untouchable male consorts, must have provoked the issuance of international arrest warrant to get them back to Nigeria to answer their charges and seal a lid on whatever book plans they have.

Unaware of the warrant alleged to have been engineered from Nigeria, the Toronto Sun quoting an Italian newspaper II Gazzettino, said the younger of the Matharoo sisters, Kiran was unfortunate as she was arrested last weekend in Venice, Italy as she landed at the city’s Marco Polo Airport.While the lady is said to be in the custody of Italian Police as at press time, it is not yet clear whether she will be repatriated to Nigeria, and possibly, her sister, Jyoti join her to see off their case.

Post Views: 15
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

It’s no big deal if actresses sleep their ways to the top

— 7th October 2017

–Nollywood twins, Tracy & Treasure Daniels By Christian Agadibe Nollywood twins, Tracy and Treasure Daniels have been counting their blessings since they joined the Nigerian movie industry. Right now, the duo has added another feather to their caps with the production of a new movie entitled, Unknown Caller. In this chat, the Ebonyi State-born thespians…

  • FG seeks multi-purpose TV sets for Nigerians

    — 7th October 2017

    Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has challenged the manufacturers of Set Top Boxes/Decoders in the country to produce a multi-purpose television set that will help in transforming the TV experience of Nigerians. The Minister spoke in Calabar on Thursday when he commissioned the ultra-modern Digital Set Top Box manufacturing plant, owned by…

  • Elumelu Foundation hosts 1,300 entrepreneurs from 54 countries

    — 7th October 2017

    Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), on Friday announced plan to host 1,300 African entrepreneurs, business leaders and policymakers from 54 countries in Lagos. Mrs Parminder Obe, the TEF’s Chief Executive Officer, who made this known at a briefing in Lagos, said the 3rd Annual TEF Entrepreneurship Forum has been slated for October 13. She said the…

  • Farmers in 29 states get N43b CBN loan

    — 7th October 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, disclosed that the apex bank has so far disbursed about N43 billion to over 200,000 small holder farmers in 29 states, cultivating eight commodities under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) since its launch in November 2015. Speaking in Abuja at the…

  • PDP’LL CRUSH APC IN 2019 –ISHOLA FILANI

    — 7th October 2017

    The All Progressives Congress, APC has been described as a party of strange bed-fellows. Making the assertion in this interview with ’TUNDE THOMAS, former National Vice-Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Ishola Filani said the time was up for the party and boasted that the PDP would inflict a crushing defeat on the APC in…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share