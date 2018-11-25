Saturday Sun spoke to some children at Great Gospel Charismatic Ministry, Ishashi, Lagos, on the question during the 5th anniversary and thanksgiving service of the church. Here are their responses:

MICHAEL DAVID

How old are you?

I am eight years old.

What is the name of your church?

Great Gospel Charismatic Ministry.

When was it established?

2013

How old is the church today?

Five years old.

What is the name of the Delta State Governor?

Ifaenyi Okowa

How many colours has the rainbow?

Seven colours.

Which is the specific colour that makes it sparkle?

White.

EBUBE ONYEKWERE

How old are you?

Seven years old.

What state do you come from?

Igbo State.

What are we celebrating here today?

We are celebrating Christmas.

What is the name of your pastor?

Pastor Chukwuemeka.

What is the name of Lagos state governor?

Mohammadu Buhari

How many colours has the rainbow?

Seven colours.

CHIMSIMDI ILONZE

How old are you?

I am six years old

What is the name of your school?

Biola Children School, Ishashi.

What class are you?

Basic One

Which of your teachers do you love best?

Aunt Folake.

How many colours has a rainbow?

Seven colours.

AJU PRAISE

How old are you?

Seven years old

What class are you?

Basic Two.

What is the name of your school?

Brainy Champion Nursery and Primary School, Ishashi.

What is the name of your state governor?

Goodluck Jonathan.

What is your best subject?

Mathematics.

Why do you love it?

Because it is simple for me.

How many colours has the rainbow?

7 colours.