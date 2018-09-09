How long should a widow mourn?

It saddens me when I see society questioning a widow who finally finds love. You can’t be criticizing a woman who has lost her husband from the arms of your partner.

Bolatito Olaitan

Why are widows judged harshly when they remarry? Why are we quick to celebrate with widowers when they find love again? Why does society shame a widow who finds love but then they keep mum when a widower does the same thing? Is there a written or unwritten constitution that states the number of years a widow should mourn her husband? Or is it just a cultural thing? But why is it that these same cultural values favour one and doesn’t favour the other gender?

Certainly, for people who are genuinely in love, when a spouse dies, their world literally crumbles, as they have to grapple with grief and pains of the loss. Shocked and devastated, they feel a sense of guilt for being hapless and unable to prevent the inevitable while the other person passes on. All these feelings are normal and there are no rules about how you should feel when death happens because there is no right or wrong way to mourn.

Just as there are no rules about mourning, I don’t think there should be rules about the number of years

a woman should mourn her husband. In as much as those same rules don’t apply to a man, I don’t think that rule is valid.

In this part of the world, women get more consumed with their grief than men. Their grief is more intense and persistent. I have seen a lot of widows with deep scar of loss in their heart, bearing intense anguish that often leads to what experts call complicated grief which is more chronic and more emotionally intense than mere typical grief. Women are more vulnerable to complicated grief than men. I have seen a lot of Nigerian widows go through the awful experience. They feel deeply attached to their loved ones to a point that they are always reluctant to remarry or some time remain single for ten years or more. If we are to take statistics on this, I am very certain there are more women than men.