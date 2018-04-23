The Sun News
Latest
23rd April 2018 - How Lilypond Terminal’ll work again
23rd April 2018 - How human error crashed Associated Airlines aircraft in Lagos –AIB
23rd April 2018 - Okorocha’s impossible gambit in Okigwe South (2)
23rd April 2018 - Perhaps Nigeria should turn to ground-floor Nigerians
23rd April 2018 - Abia degeneracy: Retrospection (1)
23rd April 2018 - IMF advisory on Nigeria’s economy
23rd April 2018 - May and Museveni’s same-sex marriage punches
23rd April 2018 - Aviation unions threaten strike over Nigeria Airways pensioners’ outstanding pay
23rd April 2018 - ULC has come to stay – Ajaero
23rd April 2018 - Gani @ 80: A personal testimony
Home / Business / How Lilypond Terminal’ll work again
NPA

How Lilypond Terminal’ll work again

— 23rd April 2018

Isaac Anumihe

At last, the Federal Government has accepted to review the concession agreement of Lilypond Terminal for another five years after the first 10 years concession expired two years ago. But the decision has generated a lot of rumpus among the maritime stakeholders.

Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, disclosed the decision to review the concession agreement when the management of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) visited her in the office in Lagos.

She charged all concerned with the working document for the review of the terminal’s agreement to speed up the processes that would allow for swift consideration and possible approval for a five-year renewal being sought for Lilypond. The NPA boss restated the need to fast-track the nation’s navigational channels so as to accommodate bigger vessels.

But in a sharp reaction to this decision, stakeholders opined that as a dry port, Lilypond cannot function independently unless it is tied to APM Terminals. APM Terminals Apapa is the largest container facility by capacity serving Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city and business centre. It is also the largest container terminal operation in West Africa, having doubled container traffic after concession began in 2006. It handles nearly 90 per cent of Nigeria’s inbound containers.

Following this debate, the President, National Council of Managing Directors of Customs Licensed Agents (NCMDLCA), and Managing Director, Eyis Resources, Lucky Amiwero, explained that Lilypond is an off-duck terminal and so must be linked to a wet port. He argued that if Lilypond is concessioned to function independently, it will not work, urging government not to embark on an impossible mission.
“Lilypond is an off-duck terminal. That means it has supply from a wet port. It must be linked to a wet port. APMT got the concession. They used Maerskline to get Apapa Bulk terminal because they wanted to control the transport value chain.

“APMT ran it for some time. But concession is not about making money for government. Concession should be able to look at why that thing was concessioned. There are reasons why a port is concessioned – to build infrastructure and to bring in modern facility. Concession is not a complete sell off, it is for a period of time.

“But NPA is looking at concession differently. Lilypond cannot work until it is tied to APMT. Lilypond was created by NPA as an off-duck terminal. It is an off-shoot of Apapa port and was created and concessioned to accommodate the overflow from Apapa port. But nobody monitored APMT and the concession agreement was not fulfilled. So, they abandoned the agreement and left.

“I was a member of the committee that recommended rail line for Lilypond. The terminal would not have had any problem if the authorities had taken our recommendation, which we did around 2001 and 2002. There would have been consignments leaving the ports for Lilypond to reduce the pressure from Apapa.

“Lilypond will not work because it is not a seaport. It is an off-dok process because it is supposed to be tied to APMT. So, there is need for them to go back to that concession. As a port expert, you cannot give that Lilypond out if it is not tied to a port,” he emphasised.

In the same vein, the Co-ordinator of Save Nigeria Freight Forwarders, Dr. Osita Patricks Chukwu, also saw the government’s plan to review the concession as an unworkable project.

According to him, before Lilypond will work, there must be a deliberate effort to make it work. He said that some cargoes must be destined for Ijora by shippers for it to have enough cargo to clear.

“Ijora terminal was a booming terminal before the concession. It was just after the concession that we began to see some conflicts of interest. Before Ijora will work, certain vessels will be destined for Ijora. Ijora is supposed not to be Tin Can Two. Ijora should be an extension of APMT. We all know that APMT has been on the frontline until they started having problems.

“Ijora cannot stand on its own because of the unavailability of vessel bank. Ijora still remains a dry port. It cannot obtain vessel on its own,” he said.

However, Lilypond is a container depot established as an overflow facility to accommodate containers that could not be accommodated by Tin Can and Apapa ports. But at the beginning of the economic downturn in 2015, activities in the terminal dropped to an abysmally low level.
Following the low business showing in the ports and the related maritime activities, the concessionaire withdrew from the agreement even before the 10-year contract could elapse. The terminal was concessioned in 2006.

According to the then manager of Lilypond Terminal, Mr. Tristram Denyer, his company withdrew from the agreement because of the protracted losses being incurred by the company as a result of poor availability of containers.

He said that even though the company had invested over $15 million about (N2.4 billion then) in developing the facility since it won the concession in 2006, the business model upon which the concession was granted could no longer be sustained.

The development, according to Denyer, occasioned a colossal monthly loss of over $5 million (about N800 million then), which was unbearable, hence the pull-out before the expiration of the 10 years concession agreement.

Since then, government has tried without success to make it functional. It tried to use the container depot for export-processing centre to boost agricultural export but the result was still not encouraging.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NPA

How Lilypond Terminal’ll work again

— 23rd April 2018

Isaac Anumihe At last, the Federal Government has accepted to review the concession agreement of Lilypond Terminal for another five years after the first 10 years concession expired two years ago. But the decision has generated a lot of rumpus among the maritime stakeholders. Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala Usman,…

  • AIB

    How human error crashed Associated Airlines aircraft in Lagos –AIB

    — 23rd April 2018

    Louis Ibah The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) over the week released the final report on what led to the crash of the Associated Airlines aircraft, an Embraer 120ER with registration number 5N-BJY, on October 3, 2013 in Lagos. The AIB report said the aircraft was destroyed by the impact of the crash and the post-crash…

  • Airways

    Aviation unions threaten strike over Nigeria Airways pensioners’ outstanding pay

    — 23rd April 2018

    The three unions in the aviation sector have issued a 14-day ultimatum to the federal government to pay pensions and entitlements of 6,000 workers of the defunct Nigerian Airways Limited. The unions decried the delay in payment of N45 billion approved by the federal government for the ex-workers. The unions are National Association of Aircraft…

  • Ajaero

    ULC has come to stay – Ajaero

    — 23rd April 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 Leadership of the United Labour Congress (ULC) has said there is no going back on the decision to form‎ the new labour centre, which was launched last year. President of the centre, Joe Ajaero, and his deputy, Igwe Achese, speaking at the national delegates’ conference of the National Union of Shops and…

  • malaria

    Nigeria commits $300m to eliminate malaria

    — 23rd April 2018

    Federal Government has resolved to secure US$300 million from the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and African Development Bank to eliminate malaria in the country. A statement by the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) on the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018 just ended in London, quoted the Federal Government as saying it would elevate…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share