– The Sun News
Latest
19th August 2018 - How Kofi Annan cajoled Obasanjo to sign Bakassi pact – Enikanolaiye
19th August 2018 - Lara Oshiomhole’s love for plantain
19th August 2018 - Nigerians shower encomiums on 2018 Africa Fashion Week London 
19th August 2018 - 2019: Election  not war – Bayelsa govt. tells politicians
19th August 2018 - ‘After marriage, I saw that he is very lazy’
19th August 2018 - Buhari writes NASS, resumes work
19th August 2018 - Ways to deal with a control freak
19th August 2018 - I love to wear native “suits” – Olaide Omotola
19th August 2018 - Serie A splashed €1.14b in transfer window
19th August 2018 - Barca to switch Messi’s position
Home / Cover / National / How Kofi Annan cajoled Obasanjo to sign Bakassi pact – Enikanolaiye
KOFI ANNAN

How Kofi Annan cajoled Obasanjo to sign Bakassi pact – Enikanolaiye

— 19th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Immediate past Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, has recalled how the late former Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Mr. Kofi Annan, cajoled former President Olusegun Obasanjo to sign the Bakassi Peninsula agreement.

In a statement issued following the death of Annan, on Saturday, Enikanolaiye said he received the news of the passing of Annan  with shock and sadness, his ripe age, notwithstanding.

He said Annan was an outstanding soft-spoken and deft internationalist whose vision of international relations in the post-Cold War era led to the reinvigoration of the global body at a time of waning relevance and influence.

Enikanolaiye added that Annan spent most of his years at the UN in the Peace-Keeping Department which he headed before being elected the first black Secretary-General of the UN in 1997.

In the words of Enikanolaiye, “His greatest contributions in this regard is his push for the fundamental reform, restructuring and democratisation of the UN Security Council which he captured in his seminal report to the UN entitled ‘In larger Freedom.’

READ ALSO: Nigerians shower encomiums on 2018 Africa Fashion Week London

“This was a follow up on two previous reports by another African, late Dr Boutros Boutros Ghali who was the sixth UNSG, and first from Africa – ‘An Agenda for Peace,’ as well as ‘An Agenda for Development.’

“Paradoxically, he was unable to prevent the genocide in Rwanda which took place under his watch as Secretary General. So were the atrocities committed in Srebrenica in Bosnia-Herzegovina during the same period.

“His warning that enforcement action against Saddam Hussein must be subject to the authorisation of the UN Security Council was simply ignored by Washington which erroneously and tragically justified the war on the possession of weapons of mass destruction that were never found.

“He was also enmeshed in the controversy over the oil for foods programme in Iraq.

“These failures illustrate most tragically the sheer importance of the United Nations and indeed, its Secretary General in conflict prevention and resolution where there is no super power unanimity.

“It is however to the credit of Dr Kofi Annan that his astute diplomatic skills, post retirement, helped a great deal in mediating the post-election violence in Kenya in 2008, having played similar roles as Secretary-General in other troubled spots in Africa such as Sierra Leone and beyond.

“Many in Nigeria will however not forget in a hurry how he cajoled and mesmerised President Olusegun Obasanjo in November 2002 in Geneva to sign and agree to the acceptance and implementation of the judgement of the International Court of Justice over the disputed Bakassi Peninsula whatever the outcome of the case.

“That was how the judgment became a fait accompli, without adequate safeguards and guarantees of their future in Nigeria, thereby leaving them in their present pitiable conditions of quandary,” Enikanolaiye said.

READ ALSO: 2019: Election not war – Bayelsa govt. tells politicians

He further said analysts would continue to wonder how the Geneva meeting with President Paul Biya of Cameroon came about.

He, however, said one of Annan’s enduring legacies must be the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Institute which he founded in his native country of Ghana, which had been providing training opportunities to many in election monitoring and conflict resolution.

“On balance, Dr Kofi Annan represented an authentic African voice, a dove in the manner of a patient peacemaker, an icon, a diplomat’s diplomat, an international civil servant and elder statesman who deployed the best of his talents and skills in the service of humanity.

“His baritone voice and  suave, confident manner of engagement added a refreshing dimension to the work of the United Nations in being more inclusive and participatory, including his role in the enunciation of the Millennium Development Goals. It was in recognition of these that he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2001.

“Africa has lost an icon in the person of Dr Kofi Atta Annan. May his soul rest in peace,” Enikanolaiye prayed.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KOFI ANNAN

How Kofi Annan cajoled Obasanjo to sign Bakassi pact – Enikanolaiye

— 19th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Immediate past Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, has recalled how the late former Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Mr. Kofi Annan, cajoled former President Olusegun Obasanjo to sign the Bakassi Peninsula agreement. In a statement issued following the death of Annan, on Saturday, Enikanolaiye said he received…

  • BAYELSA

    2019: Election  not war – Bayelsa govt. tells politicians

    — 19th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has declared that it would work with security agencies to ensure that the state remains safe and peaceful throughout the electioneering period in the 2019 general elections. The state government, therefore, appealed to all aspirants not to hit up the polity with unnecessary political activities but to play…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari writes NASS, resumes work

    — 19th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Shortly after he touched down from his 10-working day vacation, on Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted a letter to the National Assembly, announcing his return and assumption of his presidential duties. President Buhari, who arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 6.35p.m. was received by…

  • NIGERIAN YOUTH

    For the Nigerian youth, wise counsels on leadership

    — 19th August 2018

    As individual members of the vibrant Nigerian youth segment, one important lesson to learn is that you are like a broomstick that must be banded with others to become a tool for political, economic and social change. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi On Saturday, August 11, 2018, the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, was in our dear…

  • OKWUOSA

    Igbo destiny is in APC: Azuka Okwuosa, APC chieftain, Ojukwu associate

    — 19th August 2018

    Okwuosa, who is angling to represent Anambra South in the forthcoming 2019 election, gave reasons he wants to go to the upper legislative chamber. David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Honourable Azuka Okwuosa is a knight of the Anglican Church and frontline politician in Anambra State, who was mentored by the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. Therefore,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share