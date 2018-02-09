How I’ll share love with the less privileged on Val’s Day –DJ Bellcheque

The masked deejay, DJ Bellcheque, who came into the music scene in 2014, has carved a place for herself as an upscale, exclusive DJ.

Bellcheque performs mostly at private parties and upscale events, but the newest thing about her is her innovative movement called ‘Love Lagos’ through which she has been able to cater to the poor and less privileged during festive seasons. According to DJ Bellcheque, the project is aimed at reminding Lagosians that Lagos is not all about glitz and glamour, and that there are hundreds of people finding it hard to feed or fend for themselves in the city.

Therefore, come February 13, DJ Bellcheque will host a pre-Valentine love feast tagged: ‘The Love Lagos Movement’ where guests are expected to come with their gift items. And on February 14, Valentine’s Day, the streets and hospitals will be dazzled with the love and gifts brought by the guests.