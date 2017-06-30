How I’ll celebrate my 50th birthday –Saheed Balogun, actor

“I feel successful even after being in the industry for a fulfilling 35 years and more. For me, 50 marks the end of my first half and the beginning of the second half. I ended the first in a big way, I am starting the next in a bigger way.” This is popular actor, Saheed Balogun’s response when asked how he felt turning 50.

Giving a breakdown of his plans for his 50th birthday ceremony scheduled for July 4 – 7, the actor explained that on the first day, he would visit the accident victims at University Teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, and later deliver a public lecture at the Theatre Arts department of the institution.

According to him, Day 2 will be “An Evening with Saheed Balogun, Corporate Bodies and Stars” with two segments being anchored by comedian Ali Baba and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and with ace comic, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st and screen diva, Kate Henshaw as MCs while Denrele Edun would be on the red carpet.

On Day 3, the actor said he would be visiting the Remand Home and Nigerian Prison; while Day 4, which is the grand finale, will have star actress Joke Silva and comedian Omobaba as anchors, as fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde aka K1 the Ultimate, rounds off the ceremony with grand performance at Grandeur Events Centre, Oregun, Lagos.