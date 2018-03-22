The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - How Igbo can be president –Amaechi
22nd March 2018 - Ibori appeals against UK fraud conviction
22nd March 2018 - Nigeria absent as 44 African leaders sign free trade area pact
22nd March 2018 - Trump fumes over leak of warning not to congratulate Putin
22nd March 2018 - Release of Dapchi girls: Kalu lauds Buhari
22nd March 2018 - Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others
22nd March 2018 - 2019 elections: Opposition senators allege clampdown plot
21st March 2018 - Released Dapchi girls still in hospital for medical check-up
21st March 2018 - Dapchi: DSS negotiated release of abducted girls – DHQ
21st March 2018 - 2019: I’m coming back as Delta governor – Okowa
Home / Cover / Politics / How Igbo can be president –Amaechi

How Igbo can be president –Amaechi

— 22nd March 2018

•Tells IPOB to move forward

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka; Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has urged the  Igbo  to have a ‘handshake’ across the Niger by voting President Muhammadu Buhari  into office for a second term in 2019, to enable the South East have a shot at the seat of Presidency.

Amaechi, who made this disclosure yesterday, while delivering the 12th Convocation Lecture of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, at the university’s auditorium, said if Igbo continues to play regional politics by embracing sectional political parties without a national broad base, they will continue to produce regional politicians like senators and governors, while the presidency will continue to elude them.

Speaking on the topic: “The Igbo in the politics of Nigeria,” Amaechi described the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as regional parties, which cannot give the Igbo the presidency, but will only make them continue to cry for marginalisation.

He said the vote for President Buhari for a second term and the APC are the surest way to fast track the president of Igbo extraction. He noted that any other Northerner that takes over from Buhari in 2019, will definitely be in charge for eight years, but if Buhari goes for a second term, he must vacate office after four years, giving better a chance for the Igbo man to take over as president.

Going down memory lane, he traced the history of the Igbo people from the middle years to the era of Trans Atlantic Slave trade, the colonial and post colonial era and the issues of Igbo identity and Igbo emotionalism, which he described as the two main issues that have impeded Igbo political advancement in Nigeria.

He advised separatist groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to move forward and embrace Nigeria’s unity, reminding them that the civil war had ended long time ago. He said it is necessary to teach children the effects of the civil war, so they can learn from history.

Amaechi said the Buhari administration is reconstructing several roads in the South East while almost all the important Igbo cities like Enugu, Owerri, Umuahia, Aba, Awka and Onitsha are captured in the existing Calabar-Lagos railway project and the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri standard guage new railway projects approved by the president.

“Igbo people should focus on solutions, not recriminations. In what political direction should the Igbo go? Let the quarrel with the North, real or imagined stop. Let us join hands as one people to chart the way forward for a brighter future for Nigeria.

“We need to examine very carefully the Igbo trajectory and learn crucial lessons of history.  We have an incredibly proud past, a rich political heritage forged in the most difficult circumstances. We must, therefore, focus on constructing the path to a proud future.

“The theatre of politics for the coastal and inland states of Eastern Nigeria before colonialism was in Bonny, and for the colonial and post colonial politics of Nigeria, it was in Lagos. Jaja of Opobo excelled in Bonny, while Zik excelled in Lagos.

“Why is Abuja politics so difficult for the Igbo to play?  Perhaps, we are on the wrong track and employing the wrong paradigms.

“The Igbo nation should engage with others and immerse itself fully in national politics, just like Jaja and Zik did.

“The handshake across the Niger celebrated recently in Enugu by Nzuko Ummunna and Ohanaeze Ndigbo is welcomed, but a handshake across the Benue is most desirable now,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Joseph Ahaneku, had, in an address, pointed out that before the unfortunate Nigeria’s Civil war, the pre-eminent position of the Igbo in the affairs of Nigeria was never in doubt.

He noted that in post independence Nigeria, prior to the civil war, Igbo, ubiquitous in all parts of Nigeria, played key roles in government, industry and commerce, but, the immediate post civil war years saw the pre-eminent  position largely eclipsed. 

Ahaneku noted that, subsequently, through grim determination, sheer industry and business acumen, the Igbo  regained and surpassed lost grounds in business, but the political arena remains a dilemma.

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, in a thought provoking  remark, told Amaechi to fight for the interest of the Igbo because Ikwere people, where he comes from are Igbo despite their actions during the war.

Nwodo lamented that the Nigerian Federation is a complete aberration in practice as far as federalism is concerned, noting that the constitution and its apparatuses were never the consensus opinion of Nigerians.

He lampooned the skewed structure of security chiefs appointed by President Buhari and said restructuring remains imperative for the country to move forward as one.

Chairman of the convocation lecture, the Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, in his remarks, said the Igbo people remain the most distinct for so many reasons. He noted that the Igbo race is the most cosmopolitan people in Nigeria.

, who reside  and create wealth in all parts of the country.

Igwe Achebe also said the Igbo is the only region in Nigeria that has three dominant political  parties in power in Nigeria, APGA, PDP and APC and said Ndigbo also sacrificed more lives during the war more than any other region in Nigeria.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How Igbo can be president –Amaechi

— 22nd March 2018

•Tells IPOB to move forward Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka; Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has urged the  Igbo  to have a ‘handshake’ across the Niger by voting President Muhammadu Buhari  into office for a second term in 2019, to enable the South East have a shot…

  • Ibori appeals against UK fraud conviction

    — 22nd March 2018

    Former Delta State Governor James Ibori yesterday launched an appeal against his conviction in London, alleging corruption in the ranks of British police. Ibori spent years in United Kingdom jails after pleading guilty to laundering a stolen fortune in Britain. At stake are about 90 million pounds ($130 million) of the former governor’s assets, which…

  • Release of Dapchi girls: Kalu lauds Buhari

    — 22nd March 2018

    Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his relentless fight against Boko Haram, against the backdrop of the release of 105 students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, yesterday. The former governor also commended security agencies  and other stakeholders for rescuing the schoolgirls. Speaking…

  • Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others

    — 22nd March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Molly Kilete; Fred Itua, Abuja Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has described the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls as answered prayers of millions of Nigerians. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki commended President Muhammadu Buhari, security agencies and the government of Yobe State,…

  • 2019 elections: Opposition senators allege clampdown plot

    — 22nd March 2018

    •I’m not afraid –Melaye Some vocal opposition senators have alleged a plot by security agencies on massive clampdown to cow and gag them. This is coming at a time the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has filed a Motion Exparte against Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, for an order to…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share