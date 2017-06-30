How I won God’s Children Great Talent’s millions – Esther Benyeogo

It was an action packed show which was broadcast live on HIPTV, EbonyLife TV, Wazobia Max and Dove TV last Saturday. It was indeed the grand finale and the last chance for the final ten contestants to enchant the judges and audience with their performances at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

The show also featured highlights from the season’s auditions as well as performances by Nikki Laoye, GCGT season 6 winner, Onome Enakerakpor, Darey Art Alade, Frank Edwards and Enitan Adaba.

However, at the end of the day, 19-years-old Esther Benyeogo beat nine others including Joseph Odi, Damilare Bafunso, Anderson Peter, Deborah Oladipupo, Olawonuola Kehinde, Sophia Albert, Goodluck Enoch, Nengi Jaja and Emmanuel Osahor in a keenly contested competition to emerge the winner.

With this feat, Benyeogo smiled home with a grand prize of N250 million worth of management contract, N10 million cash and a brand new Kia Rio. Senior Pastor at City of David Parish, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, chairperson, GCGT Board of Trustees, Pastor (Mrs) Siju Iluyomade, Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank and Founder, The How Foundation, Dr. Herbert Wigwe all presented the prizes to the winner.

A fans’ favouyrite, Benyeogo has been a standout phenomenon on GCGT 7 since her very first performance and through the entire competition. Now as this season’s winner, her career is about to take off with the GCGT team providing close guidance.

An emotional Benyeogo was grateful for how far she has come giving all glory to God for being so faithful. “The journey has been long. Weeks of practice and focus, but in the end, it is has been a blessing to remain in God’s grace. I thank the Almighty God for helping me express my talent through GCGT and more importantly, making my light shine among thousands. Here I am, standing,” she said.