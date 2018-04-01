How I use juju music to change lives in UK – Tayo Mix

Temitayo Rafiu Fadoju aka Tayo Mix is one of Nigeria’s fast rising juju musicians.

Speaking on why he opted for juju amongst other genres of music, the UK-based Tayo Mix said it’s because it’s spiritual: “Juju music is something that’s Nigerian and nowadays the music isn’t cared for anymore. So, I decided to do juju as I didn’t want it to die. My music is called ‘Juju Spicy’ and I created it to give a good vibe to everyone. I recently released my album, ‘Prelude’. I have about four tracks and I featured Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi in the album,” he said.

Tayo Mix shared the success of his music in the UK. He said: “In the UK, I use my music to change a lot of young people. When it comes to Nigerian music, the people in the UK go crazy about it. Last year April, my album launch was one of the biggest events in the UK and I had Sunny Melody, Yinka Ekundayo and lots more on board.”