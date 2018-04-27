The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - How I Uncaged my fears –TBoss, ex-BBNaija housemate
27th April 2018 - The Eve: Too lightweight but fun-filled
27th April 2018 - Live music, exotic shows pep up Eko Hotels’ Beer Carnival
27th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Adeyeye, Fayose’s loyalists trade words over Ikere ward congress
27th April 2018 - Labour demands N65,500 minimum wage
27th April 2018 - Kalu applauds Nigerians in Korea
27th April 2018 - Killing of Christians’ll plunge Nigeria into war –Northern CAN
27th April 2018 - Group lambasts Abia PDP publicity secretary over attacks on Kalu
27th April 2018 - Only God can give Igbo President –Ohanaeze 
27th April 2018 - FG, states, LGAs share N626.8bn
Home / TSWeekend / How I Uncaged my fears –TBoss, ex-BBNaija housemate

How I Uncaged my fears –TBoss, ex-BBNaija housemate

— 27th April 2018

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss, has revealed how she uncaged her fears. In this brief chat, she narrated how entering the Big Brother House made her a new person.

“Everybody misunderstands TBoss, and this was an opportunity to clear the air and face my fears. I was going to say I had no fears at first. Yes, I get irritated by things, but I didn’t really think I had any fears. Yet as I sat on a stool in a studio looking right at the camera, I realised that I had a couple of real fears. Most people won’t believe it, but I am human and I have fears.

“There was a point in my life when I sought validation to live. I always seemed to need someone’s approval and I didn’t get it. That was fear – fear of not getting validation. Then I got into the #BBNaija house and I had to live and tolerate different people from all walks of life. I was scared of how people would feel about me when I left the house. Will they love me?  Will they hate me? But when I came out, I saw that the love was unbelievable. I uncaged my fear! How did I #Uncage my fear? I entered the #BBNaija house and came out a stronger person.

Boss Nation, what is your fear? What is caging you from being you? What is it that you fear most? Post a video and tag me, using #UNCAGE. I want to see you all #UNCAGE yourselves today. I am Tokunbo Idowu and this is my #UNCAGE story.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti guber: Adeyeye, Fayose’s loyalists trade words over Ikere ward congress

— 27th April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Director of Media and Publicity of the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM), Chief Niyi Ojo and a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and  loyalist of Governor Ayo Fayose, Wale Ayeni, recently traded words over alleged thuggery witnessed during the recent ward congress to elect delegates for the…

  • Labour demands N65,500 minimum wage

    — 27th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Organised Labour has proposed a  new minimum wage of N66,500 per month, against the current minimum wage of N18,000. This was the position of the  Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress, during a public hearing on the National Minimum Wage for workers at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday. Chairman of the…

  • Killing of Christians’ll plunge Nigeria into war –Northern CAN

    — 27th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has advised the Federal Government and the Northern Governor’s Forum (NGF) to halt killing of Christians in the North; before the situation degenerates into a civil war. Rev. Pam said this, yesterday, in reaction to the murder of…

  • Abia

    Group lambasts Abia PDP publicity secretary over attacks on Kalu

    — 27th April 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba A group, Concerned Abians for Good Governance and Justice (CAGGJ), has lambasted Abia State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Don Ubani, over his recent unguarded attacks on eminent businessman and former governor of the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.  The group’s national co-ordinator, Egwu D. Uwa, two weeks…

  • Igbo

    Only God can give Igbo President –Ohanaeze 

    — 27th April 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Charles Odunukwe, has said Igbo people should pray hard and hope in God  to be president of the country. He said no human being can do anything for Igbo to get the position without God’s intervention. But, Deputy Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Ugonna…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share