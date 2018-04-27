How I Uncaged my fears –TBoss, ex-BBNaija housemate

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss, has revealed how she uncaged her fears. In this brief chat, she narrated how entering the Big Brother House made her a new person.

“Everybody misunderstands TBoss, and this was an opportunity to clear the air and face my fears. I was going to say I had no fears at first. Yes, I get irritated by things, but I didn’t really think I had any fears. Yet as I sat on a stool in a studio looking right at the camera, I realised that I had a couple of real fears. Most people won’t believe it, but I am human and I have fears.

“There was a point in my life when I sought validation to live. I always seemed to need someone’s approval and I didn’t get it. That was fear – fear of not getting validation. Then I got into the #BBNaija house and I had to live and tolerate different people from all walks of life. I was scared of how people would feel about me when I left the house. Will they love me? Will they hate me? But when I came out, I saw that the love was unbelievable. I uncaged my fear! How did I #Uncage my fear? I entered the #BBNaija house and came out a stronger person.

Boss Nation, what is your fear? What is caging you from being you? What is it that you fear most? Post a video and tag me, using #UNCAGE. I want to see you all #UNCAGE yourselves today. I am Tokunbo Idowu and this is my #UNCAGE story.”