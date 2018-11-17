For a modeling career spanning over a decade, Damilola Aina has indeed come a long way. Here, the light-skinned diva opens up on life as a model, actress and entrepreneur.

Can you tell us briefly about yourself?

Damilola Aina is a simple, lovely heart. She’s a lover of arts, a go-getter, and a resilient and deep person. I believe man didn’t evolve hence there’s a supreme being watching over us all. As a Christian from Ondo State, my core values are compassion, courage and integrity.

What are the fond memories of your growing up days?

I have many fond memories of my growing up days. I remember I would always be in the fashion parade at school. I loved debates and poetry. To me then, debate was fun. I was tagged the French poet in school because I loved to recite poems in French.

How did your modeling career start?

I started modeling in my hood. I won the Miss High School Beauty Contest when I was in secondary school. I also won the Miss FESTAC pageant. Later, I attended a catwalk casting at Eko Hotels for Tiffany Amber’s fashion show and I was selected. Since then, I’ve never looked back.

What are the challenges you faced in your early days?

Juggling school and casting wasn’t easy at all. In addition, people seldom give opportunities or listening ears, once they know you are new, they underestimate you. Though, it made me feel bad, it gave me the spunk and die hard attitude to life.

As a model, what are some of the jobs you have done?

I have done many jobs from runway to out-of-home (billboards) adverts. I’ve done photography and print modeling, like being brand ambassador for Airtel, Coca Cola, MTN, Three Crowns milk, Cornerstone Insurance, LG Electronics, Etisalat, Orange drugs, and PZ, amongst others.

Can you recall some memorable moments in your life and career?

Everyday is significant and memorable for me.

You are also an actress, can you tell us about life as an actress?

The life of an actress is all about mimicry and make belief. However, in real life I am me and I am real to the core. I learn something new everyday, add value, and keep improving.

What are some of the challenges encountered?

Challenges are part of life; you face it and brace up. I can’t say there weren’t moments I felt like throwing in the towel, but I held on knowing that upheavals are part of what makes you. A true Nigerian will always cope.

Who or what do you consider as the greatest influence in your life and career?

My parents are my greatest influence. For modeling, I looked up to Tyra Banks. We exchanged messages at a time and she got her photograph signed and delivered to me in Nigeria.

Compare when you started doing this and now, what has changed?

A lot has changed. I am more enlightened, I am a better me.

In what ways has modeling changed your lifestyle?

Modeling didn’t change my lifestyle; it gave me exposure and made me re-discover certain innate attributes.

What are some of the changes that you would like to see in the sector?

Models should be given better treatment. When there’s an audition, they should be attended to on time. Some aspiring models may not be able to pay their transport fare back home; hence agencies should please endeavour to make stipends available to models.

What are some of the lessons you’ve learned?

Life may never give you what you want; therefore you must demand from life what you need.

What is your definition of style?

For me, style is from within. It’s the you in you that makes you the you that you are. Style should be effortless, classy, not trashy but graceful.

What are some of the things you treasure most in life?

I treasure life and good friendship.

Are you a romantic person?

I would agree to that.

What could make you cry?

Perfume in my eyes.

How do you relax?

I relax with proper and therapeutic massage.

What are some of the principles that you hold on to?

For every upheaval, there is always success ahead, so wait till you see through!

Who are the people you admire as role models?

I admire Oprah Winfrey, Folorunsho Alakija, and Mo Abudu.

If you had to advise young people, what would you tell them?

Be resilient; don’t give up. Believe in yourself, find yourself and the world will applaud you in the end.