How I made Shaku Shaku dance popular –Slimcase

— 20th April 2018

Almost a year after releasing his last single, Oluwafemi Oladapo Oke-Eko, popularly known by his stage name, Slimcase, has remained on the lips of music lovers.

In the last six months, the Ikorodu, Lagos-born singer who intentionally dropped out of school to pursue his passion for music, has stayed relevant on the music space with collaborations including Oshozondi with DJ Sides, Shepeteri with Idowest, Issabanger with D’banj and Mr. Real; Diet with DJ Enimoney, Tiwa Savage, and Reminisce, and Shempe with DJ Xclusive and Miz Kiss.

Slimcase, who plans to drop a new single, Otunba Lamba, immediately after the conclusion of his UK tour in May, bragged that his musical collaborations with DJ Sides and Idowest gave the now famous Shaku Shaku dance prominence, a feat even A-List artistes failed to achieve.

Shaku Shaku dance has been here for a while but there was no song to bring it out to the main stream. It was when my collaborations, Oshozondi and Shepeteri dropped that people now saw a platform to dance it. That’s why my name is tagged on the Shaku Shaku dance. Mr. Real dropped his Legbegbe song at about the same time too and it became a hit; that’s why we’re both tagged with Shaku Shaku dance. Also, due to my non-stop collaborations becoming hits back to back with videos as back up, the streets now see me as the frontliner,” he boasted.

Though, Slimcase hasn’t been crowned king of street music, he has decided to crown himself next in command to whoever is the king. “No one has come out to say I am the king of the street. But I am the one that’s out to say I am ‘Otunba Lamba’ and the street accepts it like that because they saw the delivery. And if anyone says they are kings of the street let him say it out. And by God’s grace I created all my lambas with my own very style, I’m not sounding like anyone.”

