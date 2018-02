These are definitely happy times for US-based Cameroonian Afrobeat gospel artiste, Vumomsé.

Following the recent release of his latest single, ‘If No Be God’ featuring Afro-pop singer, Kiflex, Vumomsé has netted a distribution deal with UK-based company, Okay Music.

Confirming the development, the artiste said: “I am so excited. I am currently working with Okay Music, a UK-based company that will be distributing all my songs henceforth.

“The deal was cemented between the company and I, with the influence of businessman and artiste, Wax Dey of Calabash Music. I released ‘If No Be God’ on December 8, which happens to be my birthday with a first-of-a-kind online party.”

The song was produced by B.O Boy and video directed by MT Muna.