How I handle sexual harassment – Rachael Okonkwo, actress

While most of her colleagues often lament about their sexual harassment ordeals in the hands film producers, Rachael Okonkwo, who’s better known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, is of different opinion.

The beautiful actress claims that she has not really experienced sexual harassment in the movie industry because God has always been taking care of her. “I have not really encountered sexual harassment. God has always been taking care of that for me. To God be all the glory. And again, I’m still the same old me, fame hasn’t deprived me of anything. I don’t allow my celebrity status get into my head,” she said.

The light-skinned script interpreter, who goes extra mile to put smiles on the faces of children through her Easter Carnival, noted that all is set for this year’s edition slated to hold in her hometown in Enugu State.

“The carnival is a way of giving back to the society after all that God has done for me. It’s a big carnival where we have not less than 20,000 children in attendance. It is happening at Government Field, Nsukka, and this year’s edition promises to be the best ever. Everything is going to be double double, as the popular saying goes.

The next one is likely going to be in Lagos,” she assured.