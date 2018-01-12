How I got lead role in Fela & The Kalakuta Queens –Adeniji Heavywinds, musician

The lead actor in the musical, Fela & The Kalakuta Queens, Adeniji Heavywinds, has revealed how he got the lead role of Fela in the production currently running at Terra Kulture in Lagos.

In a chat with TS weekend, Adeniji, who recently dropped a brand new single, Jambala, said the role came to him by accident. “I got the lead role of Fela by accident. I came here (Terra Kulture) to rent the hall and they asked me about my kind of music and I said ‘Afro jazz’. Then they said, ‘how about Fela?’ and I said ‘Fela is my role model’ and they said ‘can you do this?’ and I said ‘yes’.

“So, they got me some trainers. I watched a lot of Fela videos and I talked to Duro Ikujenyo and Yeni (Kuti) and they explained how Fela behaved in the house so I don’t get it wrong. I feel privileged acting Fela. In my dreams I believed one day I would do the few things, and it did come true. It is so surreal,” Adeniji explained.