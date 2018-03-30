‘How I got inspiration for Food Point’

After years of hard work and determination, Agnes Sunday has unveiled Food Point, an eatery dedicated to African delicacies, and on hand to thrill guests were comedians including Baba de Baba, Papa B and MC Funny Case, among others.

Speaking, the Akwa Ibom indigene said: “I got the inspirations for cooking from my mother who nurtured me on how to cook different dishes while growing up. The idea of Food Point came when I went with a friend to another friend’s house and there was no food and we were very hungry, though there was money. We later decided to go to a restaurant but we couldn’t get good food either. That was when and how the inspiration came. If I had Food Point before then, I would have been called upon to bring food to satisfy their desires.”

Guests at the event included Dr Ray Ashenewen, Senior Pastor, The Visa Church, Rev. Tricia Ashenewen, Gina Ehikodi, Bukky O and Usen Michael, President, Lion’s Club.