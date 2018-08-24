– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - How I conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, by Ahmed Mazloum
24th August 2018 - APC UK visits new Lagos chair, promises support
24th August 2018 - MASSOB releases new Biafra income tax
24th August 2018 - ‘If you lose your character, you have lost everything in life’
24th August 2018 - Nigeria mulls affordable health care for citizens
24th August 2018 - My vision for Sokoto people – Yabo, guber aspirant
24th August 2018 - An anti-crime agency in retrospect
24th August 2018 - Emeka Okwuosa: Celebrating philanthropist at 57
24th August 2018 - LAGOS: How best to sustain popular representation
24th August 2018 - YABATECH, Alumni end 8 years’ face off
Home / Entertainment / How I conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, by Ahmed Mazloum
KILIMANJARO

How I conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, by Ahmed Mazloum

— 24th August 2018

Many would have thought he was crazy but Ahmed Mazloum knew exactly what he was doing. No wonder he calls himself an adrenaline junkie because he goes after what gets his blood racing with excitement – like climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Born in Lebanon to Lebanese parents who have had their roots in Nigeria since the 1930s, the entrepreneur, fashion influencer, and entertainment lover grew up in Nigeria and attended Twin Fountains School, Warri, Delta State, for his primary education and later Lebanon for his secondary school. He came back to Nigeria and got admitted into Delta State University but dropped out of school at second year to pursue his entrepreneurial dream, which has paid off.

However, as the Managing Director, Unitop International Limited, a company that renders marine services and civil construction and Executive Director, Unitop Catering Services Limited, one would have expected Mazloum to be contented with life but that is not him. He is such an uncommon chief executive who lives life at the edge, savouring every moment of it.

“I call myself an adrenaline junkie because I love doing things that set me on edge. I love the rush after doing something little risky and fun,” he mused when asked what made him embark on the Kilimanjaro mission, knowing the risk involved.

READ ALSO: APC UK visits new Lagos chair, promises support

Recalling his experience on Mount Kilimanjaro, Mazloum said it was breathtaking. “Mount Kilimanjaro was special as I had long wanted to be among the few to be at the roof top of Africa. After seven days of hiking and climbing through four different types of weather, it was amazing. I felt lifted and free of all stress of the world for a few minutes. The view was breathtaking. I appreciated God’s creation more. I made new friends from five different countries. It also made me mentally strong and I fell in love with the people of Tanzania for the support they gave me,” he said.

Embarking on every worthy adventure is never easy and Mazloum never kidded himself that scaling Mount Kilimanjaro would be a tea party. Many would have been discouraged seeing the enormity of the task before them, but Mazloum is not like others.

“It’s something I always wanted to do but never had the courage to do while growing up, as I didn’t know anyone that had any idea on how to go about it. One day, I told myself it’s now or never. I went online, did research and started buying all the gears bit by bit. I did two months intensive training in the gym and at home, and contracted a company in Tanzania for the permit and logistic. It took me five days to get to the summit and two days to get down,” he narrated.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC UK

APC UK visits new Lagos chair, promises support

— 24th August 2018

Segun Adio New chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, has said the party would win the 2019 election with wide margin in the state. He said this while addressing members of the United Kingdom APC, who visited him at the party’s secretariat in Lagos. Balogun  said his predecessor…

  • MASSOB

    MASSOB releases new Biafra income tax

    — 24th August 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Leader of the Biafran Independent Movement (BIM) and Founder, Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, on Thursday, announced that the ongoing sale of 2018 Biafra income tax was part of its annual exercise aimed at achieving the independence of Biafra without violence. Uwazuruike, who…

  • HEALTH

    Nigeria mulls affordable health care for citizens

    — 24th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has sealed a deal with the Global Financing Facility (GFF) and other partners to co-finance a course that would herald significant improvement in Nigeria’s healthcare system as well as nutrition of women, children and adolescent in Nigeria. The Federal Government disclosed that GFF proposed $47 million investment in Nigeria,…

  • SOKOTO

    My vision for Sokoto people – Yabo, guber aspirant

    — 24th August 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A leading governorship aspirant in Sokoto State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Faruk Malami Yabo, has promised to uplift the State from its current socio-economic woes if elected as the governor in 2019. Yabo, a two-time commissioner of Finance and then Local Government Development and Community Development under…

  • REPRESENTATION

    LAGOS: How best to sustain popular representation

    — 24th August 2018

    Hakeem Alabi There is an urgent need for Lagosians to keep vigil with the quality of their representatives across board, from the local government to federal representatives.  A situation where individuals without the right pedigree, intellect or exposure, will be put forward in a bid to protect the selfish interest of a select few, at…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share