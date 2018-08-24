How I conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, by Ahmed Mazloum

Many would have thought he was crazy but Ahmed Mazloum knew exactly what he was doing. No wonder he calls himself an adrenaline junkie because he goes after what gets his blood racing with excitement – like climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Born in Lebanon to Lebanese parents who have had their roots in Nigeria since the 1930s, the entrepreneur, fashion influencer, and entertainment lover grew up in Nigeria and attended Twin Fountains School, Warri, Delta State, for his primary education and later Lebanon for his secondary school. He came back to Nigeria and got admitted into Delta State University but dropped out of school at second year to pursue his entrepreneurial dream, which has paid off.

However, as the Managing Director, Unitop International Limited, a company that renders marine services and civil construction and Executive Director, Unitop Catering Services Limited, one would have expected Mazloum to be contented with life but that is not him. He is such an uncommon chief executive who lives life at the edge, savouring every moment of it.

“I call myself an adrenaline junkie because I love doing things that set me on edge. I love the rush after doing something little risky and fun,” he mused when asked what made him embark on the Kilimanjaro mission, knowing the risk involved.

READ ALSO: APC UK visits new Lagos chair, promises support

Recalling his experience on Mount Kilimanjaro, Mazloum said it was breathtaking. “Mount Kilimanjaro was special as I had long wanted to be among the few to be at the roof top of Africa. After seven days of hiking and climbing through four different types of weather, it was amazing. I felt lifted and free of all stress of the world for a few minutes. The view was breathtaking. I appreciated God’s creation more. I made new friends from five different countries. It also made me mentally strong and I fell in love with the people of Tanzania for the support they gave me,” he said.

Embarking on every worthy adventure is never easy and Mazloum never kidded himself that scaling Mount Kilimanjaro would be a tea party. Many would have been discouraged seeing the enormity of the task before them, but Mazloum is not like others.

“It’s something I always wanted to do but never had the courage to do while growing up, as I didn’t know anyone that had any idea on how to go about it. One day, I told myself it’s now or never. I went online, did research and started buying all the gears bit by bit. I did two months intensive training in the gym and at home, and contracted a company in Tanzania for the permit and logistic. It took me five days to get to the summit and two days to get down,” he narrated.