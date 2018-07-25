– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - How I became Yobe governor in 1992 with N20, 000, by Senator
25th July 2018 - NASS exodus: We respect defectors’ right to political association – APC
25th July 2018 - Edo lawmaker’s suspension tears Owan West APC apart
25th July 2018 - Buhari running despotic democracy – PDP
25th July 2018 - Ekiti guber update: PDP candidate alleges INEC, tribunal frustrating his legal action moves
25th July 2018 - Group warns Okorocha over attack on Sen. Umeh
25th July 2018 - Ogun police parade 2 armed bandits, recover munitions
25th July 2018 - Court remands man for stealing neighbour’s daughter
25th July 2018 - Govt. using police to pull down democratic institutions, says CAN
25th July 2018 - Ohanaeze reaffirms commitment to unity, welfare of Igbo in Delta
Home / National / How I became Yobe governor in 1992 with N20, 000, by Senator
YOBE

How I became Yobe governor in 1992 with N20, 000, by Senator

— 25th July 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A former Governor of Yobe State and senator representing Yobe East Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim, on Monday, unveiled a book which he said would redefine Nigerian politics.

The 528 page book titled “Poorlitics-The Little Boy from Goniri and The Progressive Manifesto,” was said to chronicle the secrets of how to play politics in Nigeria and easily win the mandate of the people without necessarily committing huge financial resources.

The public presentation of the book which took place at the Abuja Sheraton Hotel and Towers had in attendance, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Senate President Bukola Saraki, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole, traditional rulers and several other political associates of the three times governor and senator respectively.

The author, in his welcome remarks, recalled with nostalgia, how he begun politics decades ago and how he defeated some ‘money bag’ politicians to emerge Yobe State governor in 1992 with a bank balance of N20, 000.

“I got myself deeply involved in the affairs of my people. I always shared in their moments of sorrow and joy, and that encouraged them to make financial and logistic contributions to my political ambition,” he said.

He encouraged aspiring younger politicians to follow his footsteps and his style of politics so they could produce genuine political leaders who would genuinely transform Nigeria for good.

President Buhari’s representative, who unveiled the book, acknowledged the great contribution made thus far by the author, to socio-political development in Nigeria.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, in his remarks, described the author as a great achiever who has distinguished himself in and out of the Senate.

He linked the philosophy and ideology of the author to that of his late father, Dr. Olusola Saraki, who took pleasure in providing good and quality political and community leadership to his people.

He added: “Both of you played the politics of giving and that helped you greatly on your way to the peak of your political career.”

He was convinced that the book would be of great use to younger politicians particularly as the quest for political power in 2019 gather momentum.

NASS exodus: We respect defectors’ right to political association – APC

APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole in his keynote address, believed that Nigerian politicians could seek political offices without necessarily spilling blood.

Oshiomole said the author has demonstrated in the book that one could realise his or her political ambition without breaking the bank but through community service and identification.

He encouraged younger politicians to eschew bitterness, bribery and corruption, and seek legitimate means of realising their dreams including political power.

The book was reviewed by the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

YOBE

How I became Yobe governor in 1992 with N20, 000, by Senator

— 25th July 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja A former Governor of Yobe State and senator representing Yobe East Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim, on Monday, unveiled a book which he said would redefine Nigerian politics. The 528 page book titled “Poorlitics-The Little Boy from Goniri and The Progressive Manifesto,” was said to chronicle the…

  • APC

    NASS exodus: We respect defectors’ right to political association – APC

    — 25th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed concerns over Tuesday’s mass defection of its members at the National Assembly, but noted however that the party respects their rights to political associations. The ruling party lamented that despite its efforts to stave off the situation the defectors have different considerations beyond the grievances….

  • LAWMAKER

    Edo lawmaker’s suspension tears Owan West APC apart

    — 25th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State over the suspension of the lawmaker representing the area in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ojo Asein, has taken a new dimension, as the party has become factionalised over the issue. The lawmaker was…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari running despotic democracy – PDP

    — 25th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the present system of government being run by President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘despotic democracy’, saying the system was already gaining ascendancy in the country. However, the party said it took serious exception to the system, which it said was introduced by President Buhari and being…

  • OLUSOLA

    Ekiti guber update: PDP candidate alleges INEC, tribunal frustrating his legal action moves

    — 25th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the just held governor ship poll in Ekiti State, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Ekiti and Abuja and the election tribunal, were jointly frustrating his efforts to institute legal action against the declaration of All Progressives…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share