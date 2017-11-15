The Sun News
Latest
15th November 2017 - How I appoint my aides — Buhari
15th November 2017 - BREAKING: JAMB announces 2018 UTME date, sale of forms
15th November 2017 - Bauchi govt. conducts promotional exams for 1, 527 civil servants
15th November 2017 - Zamfara govt. spends N3.6b annually on School feeding
15th November 2017 - Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Jan. 30
15th November 2017 - Katsina NDLEA secures 5 convictions for drug offences
15th November 2017 - Niger govt. spends N4.3b on schools’ renovation, furniture
15th November 2017 - Why we’re tirelessly supporting Obiano, by Ikechukwu Anazodo
15th November 2017 - Anambra guber: Delta CP orders restriction of movement across Niger Bridge
15th November 2017 - Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Fayemi, others for launch of ‘From Consumption to Production’
Home / Cover / National / How I appoint my aides — Buhari

How I appoint my aides — Buhari

— 15th November 2017

 

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday night in Abakaliki explained that he made his appointments into his administration based on merit and the appointees’ proven track records.

The president’s explanation was coming on the heels of series of criticisms against the president on the alleged inordinate activities of some of his appointees which warranted his sack of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the Director General of Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Also lined up in the criticism against the president was his reported lopsided appointments which did not favour the people of the South East region. The Igbo have been kicking against the president on the account of sideline them in the scheme of things.

Speaking at a State dinner organised in his honour, President Buhari emphasised that he always considered what was best for the country in his decisions.

“Some of the people holding high positions in the government, like my ministers, will tell you that I didn’t know them from Adam.

“I just came across their names from the records and I worked with the records. I thank God that I have a very good team” he said.

The President commended Governor David Umahi for his development strides in the State, saying “the absolute commitment of the Governor to his position is very remarkable and I am very impressed.”

President Buhari, while expressing gratitude to God and the people of Ebonyi for recognising his modest contribution to the country, described Nigeria as a great country with incredible resources and highly talented people.

“We should continue to pray to God that the elites that will be in-charge of the country in the future fear God” he said.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How I appoint my aides — Buhari

— 15th November 2017

  From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday night in Abakaliki explained that he made his appointments into his administration based on merit and the appointees’ proven track records. The president’s explanation was coming on the heels of series of criticisms against the president on the alleged inordinate activities of some of his appointees…

  • BREAKING: JAMB announces 2018 UTME date, sale of forms

    — 15th November 2017

    From Fred Ezeh, Abuja Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday announced that March 9 to 17, 2018, have been chosen for the conduct its 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). It also announced that sale of registration form will commence on November 22 and will run till January 22, 2018.  The Board also…

  • Bauchi govt. conducts promotional exams for 1, 527 civil servants

    — 15th November 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI The Bauchi State Government is set to conduct the 2017 promotion examinations for no fewer than1,527 civil servants in the state. This was disclosed by the state’s Head of Service (HOS), Alhaji Liman Bello, during the opening ceremony of two days sensitisation workshop organised by state government in collaboration with Dugge…

  • Zamfara govt. spends N3.6b annually on School feeding

    — 15th November 2017

    The Zamfara State Government says it spends N3.6 billion yearly on the feeding of 180,000 students in public secondary schools across the state. Executive Secretary, Zamfara State Feeding Agency, Alhaji Atiku Maradun, disclosed this to journalists, on Wednesday, in his office. Maradun said that the 180,000 students were drawn from 216 boarding and day secondary…

  • Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Jan. 30

    — 15th November 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Isaac Ajim has adjourned till January 30, 2018 the case between Governor Samuel Ortom and a former Lagos State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, for continuation of hearing on the case. Governor Ortom had dragged the Socio critic, Tsav to the court over…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share