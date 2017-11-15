From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday night in Abakaliki explained that he made his appointments into his administration based on merit and the appointees’ proven track records.

The president’s explanation was coming on the heels of series of criticisms against the president on the alleged inordinate activities of some of his appointees which warranted his sack of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the Director General of Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Also lined up in the criticism against the president was his reported lopsided appointments which did not favour the people of the South East region. The Igbo have been kicking against the president on the account of sideline them in the scheme of things.

Speaking at a State dinner organised in his honour, President Buhari emphasised that he always considered what was best for the country in his decisions.

“Some of the people holding high positions in the government, like my ministers, will tell you that I didn’t know them from Adam.

“I just came across their names from the records and I worked with the records. I thank God that I have a very good team” he said.

The President commended Governor David Umahi for his development strides in the State, saying “the absolute commitment of the Governor to his position is very remarkable and I am very impressed.”

President Buhari, while expressing gratitude to God and the people of Ebonyi for recognising his modest contribution to the country, described Nigeria as a great country with incredible resources and highly talented people.

“We should continue to pray to God that the elites that will be in-charge of the country in the future fear God” he said.