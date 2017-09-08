The Sun News
How gunmen attacked a Catholic Priest in Lagos

— 8th September 2017

 

BARELY two weeks after a Catholic Priest was kidnapped and brutally killed in Imo State, another Catholic Priest has been  shot and wounded in Lagos.

Identified as Reverend Father Daniel Nwankwo, the Police said the assailants waited for the priest to conclude his early morning mass before opening fire on him.

A police statement said the priest is currently receiving treatment at the Lagos state University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) where he was rushed to after the attack on him by the gunmen.

The statement signed by the police spokesman of Nigerian Police in Lagos, Mr Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said: “ Today at about 06:30 during early morning mass at St Thomas Catholic church Onilekere cement B/Stop Ikeja, some unknown hoodlums possing as worshippers who also took part in the morning mass after the prayers at about 08:30am, requested to have a dialogue with Rev Father Daniel Nwankwo who heads the parish.

“The Rev Father who unsuspectingly granted the hoodlums an audience outside the church auditorium for a yet to be determined reason was shot at by one of the hoodlums who spoke fluently in igbo language with a locally made pistol.

“After the incident the Rev Father raised alarm, while the hoodlums jumped the fence and escaped towards an adjoining canal. The Rev Father was immediately taken to LASUTH for medical attention where he is currently been treated and is under stable conditions. “

Already, the police said five persons have been arrested in connection to the shooting .

The Lagos State Command of Nigeria Police said the Commissioner Police Imohimi Edgal was at the scene and spoke with a witness who confirmed that Three (3) assailant of Igbo background who were not known to be members of the church were seen having a conversation with the Rev Father before he was shot.

“Edgal has also visited the Rev Father Daniel Nwankwo, spoke directly with him and confirmed that the Rev Father is been given adequate medical care and he is recuperating fast,” the statement said.

The Commissioner of police Lagos state is advising Lagosians to be Viligant and security conscious at this time and must identify and report any strange faces & suspicious movement.

He has also ordered the deployment of static police guard and instructed the Area commanders and DPO’s to provide static police guard on 24hrs bases in all churches and mosque across the state instead of only on Fridays & Sundays like it as been done in the past .

Edgal Imohimi has also assured Lagosians that every asset of the police command will be deployed to make sure these hoodlums that made an attempt on the Rev Father life will be arrested and brought to book.

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
