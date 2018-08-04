– The Sun News
Latest
4th August 2018 - How gunmen abducted Islamic preacher in Kaduna – Police
4th August 2018 - Kaduna APC splits on Shehu Sani’s suspension
4th August 2018 - Relationship rules men must follow
4th August 2018 - ‘Chukwuemeka Eze’s allegations against Abe, childish’
4th August 2018 - Change coming to Abia in 2019, says Orji Kalu
4th August 2018 - Saraki’ll help dislodge Buhari in 2019 – PDP leaders
4th August 2018 - I will restructure Nigeria if elected president –Makarfi
4th August 2018 - Ebola cases in DR Congo ‘will rise in coming days’ – WHO
4th August 2018 - What Barcelona Can Expect From New Signing Arturo Vidal
4th August 2018 - Halleluyah chorus for Mike
Home / National / How gunmen abducted Islamic preacher in Kaduna – Police
POLICE

How gunmen abducted Islamic preacher in Kaduna – Police

— 4th August 2018

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Friday, confirmed that Malam Ahmad Garko, an Islamic preacher known as ‘Al-Garkawy’ had been abducted by gunmen while working in his farm.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Murkhtar Aliyu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna. He said the preacher was abducted on Thursday along with two other persons, believed to be either his sons or students.

READ ALSO: Kaduna APC splits on Shehu Sani’s suspension

“The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to categorically state that, on 02/8/2018 at about 1340 hours, a distress call was received that one Malam Ahmad Garko, popularly known as ‘Al-Garkawy’ went to his farm in Maguzawa village, Igabi Local Government Area.

“He was unfortunately intercepted by unknown armed men on motorbikes alongside two others. On receipt of the call, teams of policemen immediately mobilised to the area but the hoodlums escaped with the victims. Tactical Units have been deployed; two persons were so far arrested in connection with the incident and rescue mission remains the utmost.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE

How gunmen abducted Islamic preacher in Kaduna – Police

— 4th August 2018

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Friday, confirmed that Malam Ahmad Garko, an Islamic preacher known as ‘Al-Garkawy’ had been abducted by gunmen while working in his farm. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Murkhtar Aliyu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna. He said the preacher was abducted…

  • KADUNA

    Kaduna APC splits on Shehu Sani’s suspension

    — 4th August 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna There seems to be no end in sight to the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State as the party appears split on the suspension of Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna North Senatorial District. A statement signed by the Ward 6 chairman, Ibrahim Salisu Togo, Tudun-Wada North chapter of…

  • Eze

    ‘Chukwuemeka Eze’s allegations against Abe, childish’

    — 4th August 2018

    A frontline politician in Rivers State, Mr. Kuro Briggs, has described the allegations made against Senator Magnus Abe by one Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, as childish and unfortunate. Kuro, in a statement in Port Harcourt said, ordinarily, it would have been needless to dignify Eze with a response, but for the tissue of lies and…

  • KALU

    Change coming to Abia in 2019, says Orji Kalu

    — 4th August 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that great and positive change would come to Abia State in 2019 when the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take over the reins of governance in the state. Kalu who made this known while addressing members of Abia…

  • SARAKI

    Saraki’ll help dislodge Buhari in 2019 – PDP leaders

    — 4th August 2018

    Layi OLanrewaju, Ilorin Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of PDP One Umbrella Project in Kwara state, have said that the return of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to the party will assist to dislodge the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share