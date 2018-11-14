While he was still celebrating his healing from the ailment, he said he was knocked down on July 19, 2016 by another disease. He said he was in his room at the Artists Village, an annex of National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos when his leg became swollen to the size that was beyond imagination. He claimed that his sickness was a spiritual attack orchestrated by some of his colleagues who saw him progressing rapidly and collecting more jobs than others in the industry.

Alabi said his daughter rushed him to FMC for another rounds of diagnosis and treatment. He lamented that despite the over N437,000 that Tolu spent on him at the hospital, his ailment saw no significant improvement. The actor, who wore a sober look, said he also exhausted all the money he had saved before the sickness visited him.

According to Alabi, when the family had emptied every kobo they had even as his illness worsened, one of his friends (name withheld by us), volunteered to help the patient raise money through public donations.

The sick man, who was in a helpless situation as at that moment, said he jumped at the offer without giving it a second thought. He said he had no reason to doubt the fellow as he had not heard or seen him with unquestionable character throughout the few years they had known each other.

Said he: “When any of us is down or hospitalised, it is normal in our entertainment industry to rally round the fellow for support. After ten days of my admission at the FMC, this my supposed friend came to see me and promised to help me raise money.

“Towards the end of September 2016, I was referred to the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island. After battling to keep me alive, on October 24, 2016, my leg was amputated.

“Immediately my leg was amputated, this man took to the social media to plead with the public to assist

me financially and otherwise for a comprehensive treatment. In response to the campaign on the internet, people donated generously to my account. I am forever indebted to all Nigerians who donated almost two million towards my wellbeing.

“I didn’t really suspect him because he gave out my account number to the public but I didn’t know that he was a smart man. When he saw how money was pouring into my account because I made my telephone accessible to him, then he began to develop different strategies to collect my money.

“On my own volition, I felt he was entitled to 20 percent of whatever money he helped me realise, since

he brought the idea and I was giving him the equivalent anytime donations came in. Yet, he was no satisfied with that, which he claimed was expended on running around for my sake. I usually gave him my ATM card to make withdrawals.

“On seeing my account statement just four days after my amputation, he asked me to give him four hundred thousand naira to buy a vehicle for himself. He didn’t care whether I would survive or not. When that didn’t work, he came again two days later and said he needed to repair his car so that he could use it to take me home after my discharge. Having convinced me, I signed a cheque of one hundred and fifty thousand for him.