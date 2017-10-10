The Sun News
Latest
10th October 2017 - How Foundation makes case for prostate cancer awareness
10th October 2017 - Spain Catalan crisis: Puigdemont seeks independence talks
10th October 2017 - ECOWAS approves calls free roaming for member states
10th October 2017 - IPOB terrorist tag Nigeria’s global embarrassment -Nebo
10th October 2017 - NAPTIP rescues 12,000 victims, convicts 329 offenders
10th October 2017 -   FG to tackle child malnutrition with $350m  
10th October 2017 -   Monkey Pox: Osun gets 3 quarantine centres
10th October 2017 - Kachikwu/Baru feud: PANDEF calls for Baru’s suspension
10th October 2017 - Raila Odinga quits Kenya election re-run
10th October 2017 - Anxiety in Ondo over Monkey Pox
Home / Sports / How Foundation makes case for prostate cancer awareness

How Foundation makes case for prostate cancer awareness

— 10th October 2017

By Christy Anyanwu

HOW Foundation’s first ‘Blue- State’ Charity Match for prostate Cancer Awareness Month took place on Saturday, September 23, during which four teams and their supporters were hosted at Road 14 Football Pitch, Lekki, Lagos. The football match started with a kick off by the founder of The How Foundation, Dr Herbert Wigwe.
The objective of the match is to create more consciousness about what prostate cancer is all about and its danger. The competition was between Atletico Sports Club, Soccer Nation, FSG and Access Warriors. Fans of the various football teams were around to cheer and support their favourite side.
After a series of face offs, Soccer Nation emerged the winner of the tournament and Melody was also announced as the highest goal scorer of the day.
The winning team went home with a trophy. In her welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer
(CEO) of the Foundation, Ms. Antonia Ally, spoke on the essence of the football match.
The match, she explained was to create awareness for prostate cancer amongst men and the
threat prostate cancer poses to families in Nigeria.
“Prostate cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer related death in Nigerian men. Yet you go to villages and you find out that the average Nigerian man does not know what his prostate
is.
The HOW Foundation has visited villages and local communities and we have found that men above the age of 50 do not even know what the prostate is. Doctors who treat prostate cancer in Nigeria often complain that the patients come to the hospital when the cancer is already showing symptoms which is at the final stages.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Spain Catalan crisis: Puigdemont seeks independence talks

— 10th October 2017

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has said his people voted for independence from Spain – but that he wants a negotiated solution with Madrid. He asked the regional parliament in Barcelona to suspend the effect of the vote so talks could begin – rather than breaking away immediately. A vote on 1 October resulted in almost…

  • ECOWAS approves calls free roaming for member states

    — 10th October 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ministers in charge of Telecommunications and Information Communications Technology (ICT), have approved free regional roaming regulation for member states. A statement by the ECOWAS Commission, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said the endorsement of the regional roaming regulation came during the…

  • IPOB terrorist tag Nigeria’s global embarrassment -Nebo

    — 10th October 2017

      From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Former Minister of Power, Prof Chinedu Nebo, has joined in condemning the federal government for branding the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) terrorist organization. Nebo said such derogatory tag truncated the global respect Nigeria has been battling to redeem recently. Prof Nebo spoke at the inaugural distinguished lecture series organised…

  • NAPTIP rescues 12,000 victims, convicts 329 offenders

    — 10th October 2017

      From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NPTIP), said it has rescued over 12,000 victims of trafficking within one year. NAPTIP also disclosed that over 329 traffickers had been convicted, adding that the agency has also prosecuted over 4,000 cases within the period under review. The Director-General…

  •   FG to tackle child malnutrition with $350m  

    — 10th October 2017

      *Reps summon minister over Monkey Pox outbreak From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Plans by the federal government and the World Bank to launch a $350 million programme to address malnutrition and stunting among 13 million children have reached advanced stage. This much the Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed yesterday, at the opening of…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share