How former NIWA boss, Mustapha, emerged SGF

How former NIWA boss, Mustapha, emerged SGF

— 30th October 2017

 

Before his appointment Monday as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha, a lawyer from Adamawa State had been a little known Nigerian.

But providence has thrown him up as the new helmsman at the presidency from his former position as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Apart from his training as lawyer, Mustapha is also a management consultant, politician, businessman and has been around at the boardroom for years of his career.

His rise is a benefit of the saga of the former SGF, Babachir David Lawal who also is his kinsman from the same state.

Lawal was ultimately consumed by an indictment that he awarded a contract of grass cutting in an Adamawa IDP camp to a company he has investment interest in.

After probing the complaint against him, the Senate had recommended that Lawal be sacked and prosecuted.

