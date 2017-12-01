The Sun News
How Fela influenced my Afrosonic sound -Dayo Ayodele

After a long musical sojourn in the United States, Dayo Ayodele, founder of popular Afro-Indie Band, Afrosonic, has breezed into town.

Ayodele, who has been following developments in the Nigerian music and movies scene, said he’s is really excited at the huge leaps recorded in the creative and entertainment space.

“Nigerian music and movies are grabbing attention on the global stage. Naija hip hop called Afrobeats is being played in clubs and on radio stations all over, and the iconic status of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti has inspired many productions including the popular Broadway production, FELA! The legend’s music is also being studied and performed by many bands internationally. It’s a big deal. Felabration is not only being celebrated in Nigeria but also globally,” he enthused.

Although, his parents wanted him to study medicine, Ayodele learned African drumming from his grandmother at the Apostolic Church he attended as a boy. He later went to America to study film, taking classes at Columbia College Hollywood and USC. After graduation, he worked as an editor and production assistant and also exported American albums to England for Liverpool-based independent label, 3 Beat Records.

The banker turned-musician founded Global Lounge in 2006 when he brought together various ethnic groups. At first, he concentrated on his band, United Roots, an Afrobeat/reggae outfit that he formed in 2006 and broke up in 2009. Ayodele started devoting more energy to his work with Global Lounge and formed Afrosonics in 2011.

Asked what inspired his forming of Afrosonics, he responded: “As a child way back here in Nigeria, I saw a Coca-Cola commercial that played a lot on TV, that spoke about teaching the world how to sing in perfect harmony.

“For me, the commercial suggested a world far beyond anything I had experienced. What impressed me most was the image of people of different races and cultures holding hands, suggesting that it’s a big world and we all have to live in peace and unity.”

Afrosonics, which combines African music with funk and jazz, reflects the influence of Fela Kuti, who pioneered Afrobeat. Though, Ayodele never had a personal connection with the legend except a few times that he came around the house to greet his mom, he grew up listening to Fela’s music.

Afrosonics incorporates music from all over the world, and the root of each band member intermingles to create something both classic and unique. In addition to their own music, the group draws influences from other musical genres and locales, including South America, the Caribbean, funk, southern American jazz, blues, rock and others that capture the true essence of the African, American or universal spirit. The band has shared stages with many artistes likes Angelique Kidjo, TV on the Radio, The Suffers, Budos Band and others.

Since his arrival, Ayodele has met with several promoters, artistes and producers to check the scene out and how best to plug in with his music, and also how he can use his wealth of experience to contribute to the growth and development of Nigerian music. He plans to collaborate with various musicians and in conjunction with his agent, Inspiro Productions, organise shows with musicians both in Nigeria and the US, and also appear at various festivals and events.

