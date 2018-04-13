The Sun News
Queen

How Ethiopian model, Misker Teka, emerged Miss Africa Beauty Queen

— 13th April 2018

It was fun and excitement penultimate weekend as Ethiopian model, Misker Kassahaun Teka emerged winner, Miss Africa Beauty Queen contest at the maiden edition of the pageant held at the Grand Ball Room, Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

In a chat with TS Weekend, the light-complexioned beauty revealed that she never believed she could win even though she came to the pageant with a wining attitude.

She said amid joyful tears: “I am so overwhelmed I won; words cannot express my joy. Yes, I came with a winning attitude and knew I had what it takes to win, but there were prettier girls in camp that intimidated me.

“However, I thank God that I won. I am dedicating my victory to my wonderful family and friends who have been very supportive over the years. I am looking forward to unveiling my pet project soonest. I want to thank the organisers for giving me this platform.”

Miss Africa Beauty Queen pageant is an annual beauty competition designed for ladies between the ages of 18 and 27. Amongst others, the pageant seeks to celebrate talents, stimulate healthy rivalry and engage participants in the unifying spirit of sportsmanship. 

Other winners are Maimouna Keita (first runner-up) from Mali, Diamond Dorcas Adevu (second runner-up) from Ghana and Fahima Kullow (third runner-up) from Somalia.

