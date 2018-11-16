Many people in different sectors of our economy, mainly in rural development, do not know whom a valuer is nor his role in the course of rural development.

Maduka Nweke

Most people look up to those who already made money as the only people who are successful in life. They, in order, to be successful in their own turn, turn their searchlight towards making money to the discipline or the profession which their expected ‘model’ is into, forgetting that every profession has real opportunities that can make one even richer or have affluence compared to the person one envies. Estate surveyors are seen by many as a professional that has to do with the elites in the society who mostly dwell in the urban areas. Notwithstanding the above, an in-depth knowledge of who an estate surveyor and value is, will open up for the public the windows of opportunities that are yawning for exploration. The estate surveyor and valuer is a professional trained in the art and science of estate management to direct and supervise an interest in landed properties with the sole aim of obtaining optimum returns for the owners of such properties. He has an important role to play in the wellbeing of people and overall development of the society at large. An estate surveyor and valuer is referred to in Nigeria as a professional member of NIESV (the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers) who is also registered and empowered by law through the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON) to carry out property valuation tasks in the interest of the owner/prospective owner and the society. With a combination of efforts from the government, investors and, most importantly, an estate surveyor and valuer, landed properties in every area of the society (rural and urban) can be put to optimal use once they are properly managed.

It can be deduced that an estate surveyor and valuer is capable of significantly boosting the development of any community due to the cross-disciplinary knowledge he/ she possesses about landed properties in its entirety and its impact on the community. In addition to the above, estate surveyors and valuers also handle other activities like feasibility and viability appraisals, facilities management, project management and general real estate consultancy services. This role of estate surveyors and valuers in the development of rural areas like Igbakwu in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra state can really explore exponentially the role the professionals can play in the course of making suburban areas out of rural areas. It is amazing to note that many people in different sectors of our economy, mainly in rural development, up till this twenty first (21st) century, do not know whom a valuer is nor his role in the course of rural development. It is quite clear to note also that many people who are aware of their existence regarded them (the estate surveyors and valuers) as mere rent collectors. This impression should be corrected and the role of men of the noble profession, must be sought for, their expert knowledge utilized for the over-handling of our nation’s rural developments, plans and policies. Today it is quite unfortunate that Nigeria which was once one of the richest third world countries as earlier said, has fallen from grace to grass after her glorious days of the ever said oil-boom of the seventies. It has now become a debtor nation due to non consultation of the various professional bodies in management and use of our natural and manmade resources especially land and other related real estate factors.