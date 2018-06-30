How to enjoy coleslaw
Coleslaw simply means cabbage salad. It is a blend of finely shredded cabbage, carrots and other crunchy vegetables. It is often generously dressed with mayonnaise or salad cream.
It is generally eaten as a side dish with jollof rice, grilled chicken or fish.
Ingredients
•Cabbage
•Green bell pepper
•Green peas (Tin)
•Carrot
•White onion
•Salad cream
•Mayonnaise
•Sugar
Preparation
•First wash all the vegetables with salt to remove sand.
•Cut the cabbage, green bell pepper and onions into very tiny pieces.
•Scrape and shred the carrots using a grater, then use a knife to cut across the shreds to make the pieces even smaller.
Put the cabbage, green pepper, green peas, onions and carrots into a large bowl and stir till you get a good mix.
•In a separate, smaller bowl, mix the salad cream, or mayonnaise with sugar and salt.
•Then pour it into the bowl of vegetables and stir very well.
