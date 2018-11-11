“I love her from the bottom of my heart, more than I love myself, please what do you suggest I should do.”

Njideka Nwapa-Ibuaka

Dear Njigirl,

I commend you for utilizing your God given intellect in advising our youths well. I have a problem bothering the hell out of me. I graduated from secondary school in 2015 and I’m waiting for admission into a university.

I have this girl in our church whom I love so much, she’s so devoted to God, she is extremely beautiful and intelligent, we sit side by side in church and she’s so wonderful in practically everything. I’m very shy and afraid to ask her out because I don’t know whether she’ll agree, but I know how I feel about her; I love her from the bottom of my heart, more than I love myself, please what do you suggest I should do.

Thank you.

Hello,

You just need to summon courage to go for your heart desires. Do not allow fear to stop you from achieving your dreams. Have you heard that fear is interpreted as false evidence appearing real. So what does it mean? It means that your fear is unfounded. The girl will not swallow you up if you approach her neither will she bite you. It is also possible that she has some feelings for you and waiting for you to make a move. It is quite natural for one to exhibit some form of anxiety or shyness when they step out of their comfort zone. But you have nothing to lose by simply walking up to her with a genuine smile that says, “I am just happy to be standing next to you, thank you.” It is rare for people not to return smiles that are fresh and pure. Have you not heard that smiles are infectious?

My advice to you is to put on your best suit, take a deep breath next Sunday when you meet in church and smile at her in the beginning of service. At end of service, just say, “Hi, I would be privileged to have a drink with you at your convenience, here is my number.” As Simple as that! Try it, it works.

■ Dr. NJ

Dear Njigirl,

I must commend for the good job you are doing, solving emotional problems for people. May God reward you. I always appreciate you,

■ Abimbola Sokoya, Makurdi

Dear Abimbola,

I want you to know that I really appreciate your patronage. I hope that you will continue to contribute to my column. I wish you the best.

■ Dr. NJ

READ ALSO: Emotionally devastated