How dad lured me into acting –Sola Kosoko

By Damilola Fatunmise

Starting out in 1987 as a kid actor in a movie entitled, Omo Orukan, Sola Kosoko Abina, never knew she could become this popular. She was off and on the screen until her father, veteran actor, Jide Kosoko persuaded her otherwise. She listened to dad and later took a plunge that has ended well for her.

Today, the Olabisi Onabanjo University graduate of Sociology has no regret choosing acting as a career. In this interview, she narrates how her father lured her into Nollywood.

What have you been up to lately?

I have been doing my work. I have never stopped acting except when I went to have my baby and that was about two years ago. My daughter is two years old now.

What movie are you working on at the moment?

I produced a movie last year, with a tentative title, ‘Ese Ni’ (It’s A Sin). I called the title tentative because I’m thinking of changing it. I just finished working on the movie; it will be shown at LTV 8 during the Ileya festival.

What inspired the story line of ‘Ese Ni’

Actually, when I want to write a story, I just sit and think deeply. I remember a friend who narrated to me her ordeal and that of her sister; the two sisters actually dated the same guy at the same time and they didn’t know. But when they discovered, they felt bad and cut off the guy immediately. To me, it’s an abomination. So, I decided to work on the story to entertain and educate my fans.

Who are the cast members of the movie?

Bidemi Kosoko and I actually played the roles of the two sisters. Other cast members include my father, Prince Jide Kosoko, Jaye Kuti, Femi Adebayo, Afeez Eniola, and Tomiwa Olajogun. My elder brother, Tunde Kosoko, directed the movie.

How have you been copying with marriage and acting, do you stay with your husband?

Of course we stay together. I just spoke with him on the phone now. My husband is based here in Nigeria. He works in a telecommunication company as an architect. I just came back from abroad where I had gone to deliver my baby. So, back to the question of how I have been coping with marriage and acting, I would say it’s been God all the way. If I say it’s been easy, that means I’m not being truthful to myself. Combining marriage, acting and motherhood is very tasking, but the Lord has always been my strength.

How did you meet your husband?

The truth of the matter is that I have known my husband even before I became this famous. He has been my very close friend since I was in secondary school but we never dated, he was always there supporting me. He’s very good at calculations and I’m not that good, so he was always helpful. Even when I got admission into the higher institution, he never turned back; he supported me academically and financially. We met shortly before my 20th birthday in 1999, but I told him I wasn’t ready for a relationship.

A lot of younger actresses look up to you, what do you have to tell them?

My advice is always that if you want to be great in life, take one step after the other. There is no shortcut to success. In my own case, I would say I’m lucky because my father had already created the platform for me. He was even the one that lured me into acting. And ever since then, I have been working so hard to attain this status that I am. So, the up and coming actresses should remain focused, they should not give room to any distraction. And of course, prayer is key; they should be very prayerful. Surely, the sky is their limit.

Young Scholars Millionaire Show debuts on JYB TV

Kids and teens can now start earning millions, as JYB TV brings onto the television screen Young Scholars Millionaire Show (YSMS), which would soon debut on Startimes (channel 361).

According to Stephen Ologeh, executive director, R-wells Media, and owner of JYB TV, the show would test the sixth sense of kids between the ages of 7 and 15. Hear him: “Parents and guardians should encourage and support their children to participate in the weekly YSMS, which would start running soon. This project would serve as a financial support mechanism for parents to cover either full tuition fee or additional extra mural studies depending on the level of cash won by kid or teen. This would totally depend on the child’s general knowledge and use of smart fruities during the game.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism has endorsed young scholars TV programme, which is the flagship of JYB TV. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has agreed to work with the producer to promote good morals and cultural values amongst Nigeria children, while also commending JYB TV for its excellent programming.

JYB TV is a dedicated kiddies channel on Startimes (channel 361).

Professor Johnbull: Danja in love tango

Viewers of popular TV comedy drama series, Professor Johnbull, sponsored by grand master of data, Globacom, had more than enough fun on Tuesday night when the sixth episode entitled, Half Bread and Puff-puff came on air on NTA network, NTA International (Channel 251 on DSTV) and Startimes.

The thought-provoking episode, which left many reeling with laughter while soaking in the message, highlighted the need for ladies in Nigeria to be cautious and wise when making decisions on dating and marriage partners.

The story revolves around the trio of Europe-based lover boy, Malik (Sanni Danja), Ufoma acted by Bimbo Akintola and Bidemi Kosoko (Jumoke) as they find themselves in a love tango due to Malik’s marriage proposals to both Ufoma and Jumoke.

Malik had met stunning beauty, Ufoma, while driving around and decides to woo her but meets an unfriendly lady who is more interested in selling her yams. All attempts by Malik proved abortive as Ufoma remains unperturbed and ends up telling Malik how a Europe-based Nigerian impregnated her and disappeared into thin air many years back.

They are on this issue when Jumoke and her lover boy, Flash, stroll in. Jumoke immediately wades into the matter and succeeds in pulling Malik away. But instead of helping him on the Ufoma issue, she decides to ‘market herself ‘and Malik who is very desperate, agrees to marry her immediately to the surprise and consternation of Ufoma who watches the ensuing drama in awe. Flash attempts without success to dissuade Jumoke from joining Malik in his car. His attempt meets Jumoke’s stiff resistance.

The ‘new couple’ later surface at Olaniyi (Yomi Fash-Lanso)’s Nkwobi joint where Olaniyi congratulates them and advises couples to always court for long time before marriage. He asks how long Jumoke had known Malik and she says five years, which shocks Malik who whispers to her “that’s a lie”.

Flash appears immediately and in annoyance asks Jumoke what she is doing, to which she answers sarcastically “exam” and leaves the joint immediately with Malik only to meet Ufoma on the way and a fight ensued. The appearance of Professor Johnbull outside the joint calms frayed nerves and he intervenes by summoning all of them to his house.

It is, however, at Professor’s house that the love quagmire unravels as Madam Christina (Patience Ozokwor)‘s arrival with her daughter, whose testimony also corroborates the story of escapades of overseas lovers, finally nails Malik.

Slippery Malik had proposed to Ufoma and Jumoke within one hour. The two ladies, joined by Mama G’s daughter, subsequently descend on Malik, beating him silly.

Professor Johnbull, in his characteristic candid manner, condemns the attitude of Casanovas like Malik. He advises ladies to be wise in dating and marrying overseas lovers.

ACI Entertainment signs Nigerian Idol’s Evelle

A new showbiz company, ACI Entertainment, has berthed in Nigeria with a promise to raise the bar.

With state-of-the-art equipment including two world class digital and analogue recording studios, dance studio, latest film and broadcasting equipment, sound equipment, mobile stages for concerts and many more, ACI Entertainment is putting its money where its mouth is.

Commenting, COO of the platform, Ikechukwu Onuorah, said: “This will contribute in no small way to the development of our industry and inspire local talents. ACI Entertainment specialises in event management, audio/music production, film and television production, live band performances and broadcast solutions.

“Our mission is to provide first-class indoor and outdoor entertainment services that meet and exceed international standards. Here, you will find everything you need to make your entertainment dreams become a reality.”

Meanwhile, the platform is partnering world acclaimed music producers and its record label arm has inked a record deal with Evelle, winner, Nigerian Idol 2014 and Buckwylla.