How court ordered IPOB proscription

Like a premeditated conclusion flowing from already known verdicts that needed the imprimatur of the law, a Federal High Court in Abuja late Wednesday granted a government application to outlaw the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB)

The body led by Nnamdi Kanu had been in protracted tussle with the state that necessitated President Muhammadu Buhari ordering Nigeria troops into Abia State last week.

In the heat of the melee that ensued, the governors of the five South East states responded by declaring IPOB persona non grata.

That however was received with outcry which earned a groundswell with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Monday declaring the pronouncements and an earlier one by the Defence Headquarters tagging IPOB a terrorist organization null and void and unlawful.

To get a seal of legality to the existing declaration, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Abdul Kafarati, made the order in chambers Wednesday.

That has given legal backing to the executive order of the Federal Government proscribing the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s activities.

Before departing to the United States of America (USA) to attend the United Nations General Assembly, President Buhari, had signed the move to IPOB proscription.

Kafarati heard and granted the ex parte motion filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), in chambers.‎