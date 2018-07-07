How to care for your natural hair
— 7th July 2018
Vivian Onyebukwa
Natural hair is hair whose texture has not been altered by chemical straighteners, including relaxers and texturisers.
The challenge of natural hair is that it is difficult to maintain, has the tendency to shed, it knots and tangles, and does not retain moisture.
Daniel Komlan, Head Stylist, Recare Cosmetics Limited, makers of Natures Gentle Touch shared tips for proper maintainance of natural hair.
According to him, for a proper treatment of natural hair, one has to shampoo, deep condition and use leave-in treatment weekly.
One should also use spray lotion daily to eliminate dryness that leads to shedding.
“To shampoo, massage thoroughly to create rich lather. Rinse and towel dry wet hair. Repeat weekly.
“Massage conditioner gently to ensure even distribution. Leave on hair for 10-15 minutes using heating cap or steamer if desired. Rinse out thoroughly. Repeat weekly.”
“Add oil, comb through for even distribution. Do not rinse out, and style hair as desired. Repeat daily.”
“Add gel for your protective styling in between shampoos. You can air dry or use a warm dryer,” he stated.
Leave a reply