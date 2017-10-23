The Sun News
Latest
23rd October 2017 - How Buhari changed gears, axed Maina
23rd October 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari fumes, fires Abdulrasheed Maina from service
23rd October 2017 - Evans fights back
23rd October 2017 - 2019: Northern women urged to contest presidential seat
23rd October 2017 - Police kill Terwase Kwaza’s deputy in Taraba
23rd October 2017 - FG identifies deficiencies in EIA Act implementation 
23rd October 2017 - Fuel price increase: Buhari replies Jonathan
23rd October 2017 - Anambra guber: Seadogs counsels youths against violence
23rd October 2017 - Emir of Gwandu urges youths to embrace agriculture
23rd October 2017 - UNICEF sensitises 500 rural traders on hand washing in Osun
Home / Cover / National / How Buhari changed gears, axed Maina

How Buhari changed gears, axed Maina

— 23rd October 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate disengagement of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, 24 hours after Minister of Interior, Lt Gen (retd) Abdulrahman Dambazau, admitted that Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, was posted few days ago to the Ministry of Interior by the Office of the Head of Service on an Acting capacity to fill a vacancy created following the retirement of the Director heading the Human Resources Department in the Ministry.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said, in a statement that the directive was contained in a memo to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Adesina said, “In a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.

“The report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, October 23, 2017.”

Maina was in 2013 recommended for dismissal by the Federal Civil Service Commission following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service.

In 2012, Maina was accused of leading a massive pension fraud scheme amounting to more than N100 billion.

He was drafted by the Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2010 to sanitize a corrupt pension system.

Based on the allegation of corruption, Mr. Maina was invited by the Senate Joint Committee on Public Service and Establishment and State and Local Government Administration.

The Press Secretary to the Minister of Interior, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, in a statement exonerated the minister as having a hand in the controversial posting, saying Maina was posted few days ago to the Ministry of Interior by the Office of the Head of Service on an Acting capacity to fill a vacancy created following the retirement of the Director heading the Human Resources Department in the Ministry.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How Buhari changed gears, axed Maina

— 23rd October 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate disengagement of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, 24 hours after Minister of Interior, Lt Gen (retd) Abdulrahman Dambazau, admitted that Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, was posted few…

  • BREAKING: Buhari fumes, fires Abdulrasheed Maina from service

    — 23rd October 2017

    Following the hue and cry that trailed the re-appointment into the civil service of Abdulrasheed Maina, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, ordered Maina’s sack from the service. Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), had confirmed the resumption of duty by former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Maina, as an Acting…

  • Evans fights back

    — 23rd October 2017

    ..Tells judge, ‘You cannot hear my case’ ..As court awards N2m damages against police From: Lukman Olabiyi Attempt by the Lagos State Government to arraign suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans on two separate charges, on Monday, suffered a setback, as the defendant rebuffed his arraignment before the State High Court, in Igbosere. The…

  • 2019: Northern women urged to contest presidential seat

    — 23rd October 2017

    From: Gyang Bere, Jos Some women in the North have vowed to contest the 2019 presidential election, while saluting the courage of Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, for declining support to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 general elections. A candidate of House of Representatives during e 2015 election and grassroot mobiliser,…

  • Police kill Terwase Kwaza’s deputy in Taraba

    — 23rd October 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Men of the Taraba State Police Command, on Monday, killed notorious militant identified as Nyamadue, said to be the second-in-command to the wanted criminal Terwase Kwaza also known as ‘Ghana’. Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi, disclosed this while addressing the press on the developments in the state. Akinremi said that Nyamadue…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share