The Sun News
Latest
17th September 2017 - How breakups feel when your relationship is not going well
17th September 2017 - How shoes affect health of your feet
17th September 2017 - Easy ways to burn stomach fat
17th September 2017 - Ageing – 10 ways to reduce brain damage (1)
17th September 2017 - What’s in tea?
17th September 2017 - I take tea because it is healthy – Jaywon
17th September 2017 - How education system is under-developing Nigeria
17th September 2017 - Ambode, thank for you lighting up Okota-Ejigbo-Ikotun
17th September 2017 - World Cup Qualifier: Nigeria vs Zambia
17th September 2017 - Hate speech versus freedom of expression
Home / Columns / How breakups feel when your relationship is not going well

How breakups feel when your relationship is not going well

— 17th September 2017

whenever someone breaks off a relationship, there is always that lingering question: “Did I do the right thing?” Breaking up is a big decision. When you are still together, even if things are really bad, you still feel hope of salvaging things. But when you finally call it quits, you really want to be sure it’s the right thing.

The way you feel in the days immediately following the breakup will tell you a lot about whether or not you made the right decision. Even if the days before the breakup were emotionally draining, you could be amazed at how your entire disposition can change after ending a bad relationship.

Here is how a breakup feels when it was meant to end.

You don’t cry too much:  You could feel like you are cry-constipated. You feel like you should cry, but no matter how hard you push your face, no tears come out. If there’s really nothing to be sad about, if this was a win rather than a loss, there won’t be tears. In fact, you probably already cried too much during the relationship, so you are all out of tears.

You feel driven:  You suddenly have a head full of steam regarding your career. All of these ideas come rushing to the surface of your mind about how you can get your business more exposure, how you can get that promotion, or whatever it is you need to do to keep striving towards your goals. These ideas have been hiding, because bad relationships stifle creativity.

You don’t feel anger towards your ex:  There’s no need or even space for anger when it was meant to end. You are too busy feeling grateful for your new freedom and excited about your future. You don’t want anger muddying any of that.

You want to be social:  You thought you would want to hole up, but you want to be social. You want to see everyone. You want to make an appearance at every event to which you are invited. You don’t want to go home at night when the party’s over; you want to keep talking and engaging and connecting with people. That’s probably because you were in a bad relationship that made you close up before. You were too consumed by your relationship to enjoy human interaction, and now you are making up for lost time.

You feel wise:  You also got here by learning a lot about yourself, about humans in general, and about relationships. Through some rather painful experiences, you gathered extremely valuable lessons that you know will make the rest of life a lot easier to navigate.

You are thinking about the future:  You aren’t thinking about the past, brooding over fights, reminiscing about the good times and wishing you could have it back. You are thinking about the future. Your imagination is running wild with all of the things you can do now, places you can visit and people you might meet.

You want to flirt:  The world feels like your oyster and that oyster is filled with adorable men. If you were meant to be with the ex, you would just be comparing everyone to him and finding him to be the winner. But instead, everyone else looks immeasurably better than your ex.

You wake up excited to take on the day:  You wake up full of energy. That’s not how people feel when they end things with someone they were meant to be with. If you wake up bright eyed and bushy-tailed, so excited to see what the day holds, you were absolutely meant to leave that recent ex-boyfriend behind.

You want to exercise:  Again, you want your exterior to match your interior. You really feel right now that you deserve the best. You feel like a total boss, you have all this new-found energy and you want to look as good as you feel and so of course you want to get in shape.

You feel strong:  You don’t feel bad because you ended a relationship that was bad for you. Many people don’t have the strength to do that. Some people just marry the wrong person for fear of ending things but you escaped that. You are one of the few strong persons.

You know something good is around the corner:  With all this new wisdom and strength, you know you won’t wind up in a relationship like that again. You know your next relationship will be so much better. You have the tools to find that special one.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How shoes affect health of your feet

— 17th September 2017

Foot pain is one ache that most people have experienced at one time or the other. The feet are your base of support, they influence the power output of your hips and glutes, and they carry you off to every adventure you go on. It is therefore very important that they be in good health…

  • Catholic bishops want government to address inequality in Nigeria

    — 17th September 2017

    By Efemena Edherigho The inability of the government to address the inequitable situation in the country has provided breeding ground for violent reactions, protests and agitations, which exploit the grievances of different segments of the country. The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria made this submission at its second plenary meeting held at St. Charles Borromeo…

  • Swallowed by the python

    — 17th September 2017

    Untold stories of army operation in Abia From Chuks Onuoha and Prisca Igboecheonwu,  Umuahia People in Abia State are feeling the ferocious power of the python, a predatory snake that kills its prey by coiling around it and constricting it to death, and then goes on to swallow it whole. This in essence has been…

  • Double trouble for homeowners in Lagos community

    — 17th September 2017

    Asked to re-purchase land or have their property demolished By AYO ALONGE ( [email protected] ) People who acquired land and built homes in Itamope/Lucky Fibre area in Ikorodu, Lagos are now like the grass that bears the brunt of a fight between two elephants. But the elephants are two rival families who got entangled in a…

  • Family of teenager arrested in Borno accuses police of improper investigation

    — 17th September 2017

    We’ll re-investigate the matter –CP assures From TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri the family of a 19-year-old man arrested over a fight with three other young men in Maiduguri, Borno State, has accused the police of improper investigation and compromise of their role. Mohammed Abdulsalam was arrested, detained and charged to court in Maiduguri by the police…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share