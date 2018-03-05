How Bishop Obinna was attacked –Priest

Linking Uche Nwosu with this is blackmail –Imo govt

From George Onyejiuwa; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Social Director of the Archdiocese of Owerri, Rev. Fr. George Nwachukwu, has condemned the attack on the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Anthony Obinna during a church service, at the weekend.

He said the attack followed the bishop’s condemnation of what he called anti-people policies of Imo State Government, especially the current plans by the governor to hand over to his son-in-law.

Bishop had called on the people of the state to resist that by ensuring they obtain their PVCs.

Nwachukwu further disclosed that while the Archbishop was still speaking, Chairman of the ENTRACO, Mr. Jeff Nwoha, stood up and started to abuse the prelate.

Meanwhile, Obinna has come under severe criticism over his comments against Governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obinna, in his sermon, during a burial mass for late Juliana Mbata, mother of the Pro-Chancellor of Imo State University (IMSU) at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Ngwoma-Obube in Owerri North Council Area of the state, had allegedly digressed, accusing Okorocha and the APC of performing below expectation since their assumption of office.

His utterance was said to have angered some of the governor’s supporters who started murmuring.

An eyewitness said: “A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), walked up to the pulpit and was given the microphone by the archbishop. He said the APC has killed the state and vowed that the party will never come back to the state.

“An APC chieftain, also came out and told the congregation that the people are happy with the APC and the governor.

“At this point, there was stampede at the pulpit as supporters of different political parties present at the service started scrambling for the microphone.”

Reacting, the government debunked rumours linking the Chief of Staff to Government House, Chief Uche Nwosu to the alleged attack of Bishop Obinna by hoodlums.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “We have, as usual, read on the social media several versions of the purported attack or harassment of Obinna, by hoodlums on the fictitious order of Chief Nwosu.

“We do not intend to bug our audience with lengthy story to show the reason behind this latest blackmail or onslaught until Obinna talks on this claim.”

The statment said the allegation was a ploy by detractors against Nwosu’s governorship ambition.

Regardless, Imo people have condemned the insults meted out on the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Anthony Obinna, by members of the All Progressives Congress Company (APC) at the weekend, during the requiem mass for the mother of Alex Mbata at Mgbaoma in Owerri West Council Area of the state.

There has been no love lost between the Obinna and the state governor as a result of government policies, which the Catholic prelate has been critical of.

The relationship of both men further went sour when in 2014, members of the APC disrupted the planned governorship debate organised at the premises of the Assumpta Cathedral in which many people sustained injuries.

On his part, President of the Association of Catholic Medical Doctors, Prof. Philips Njemanze has condemned the insults on Archbishop Obinna by APC supporters who he said are intolerant of opposing views and called on the state Assembly to investigate the issue.

Also, Uche Onyeaguocha said intimidation has become the hallmark of the Okorocha administration as they are prepared to attack any body who says the truth and so, I am not surprised that the would insult the Archbishop.