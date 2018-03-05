The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - How Bishop Obinna was attacked –Priest
4th March 2018 - We are doing far more with far less – Osinbajo
4th March 2018 - Fayose, Ikpeazu, Okowa arrive Gombe for PDP governors meeting
4th March 2018 - Killing of UN aid workers, shocking, callous – Refugee Commission
4th March 2018 - The Oscars start in a few hours. Here’s what you should know
4th March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Onigbinde at 80
4th March 2018 - Polio immunisation gains acceptability in volatile Borno
4th March 2018 - Anambra bans Okadas after 7pm
4th March 2018 - Bank officials arrested for National ID forgery
4th March 2018 - Nollywood veteran Kenneth Okonkwo running for governor of Enugu
Home / Cover / National / How Bishop Obinna was attacked –Priest

How Bishop Obinna was attacked –Priest

— 5th March 2018

Linking  Uche Nwosu with this is blackmail –Imo govt

From George Onyejiuwa; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Social Director of the Archdiocese of Owerri, Rev. Fr. George Nwachukwu, has condemned the attack on the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Anthony Obinna during a church service, at the weekend.

He said the attack followed the bishop’s condemnation   of what he called anti-people policies of Imo State Government, especially the current plans by the governor to hand over to his son-in-law.

Bishop had called on the people of the state to resist that by ensuring they obtain their PVCs.

Nwachukwu further disclosed that while the Archbishop was still speaking, Chairman of the ENTRACO, Mr. Jeff Nwoha, stood up and started to abuse the prelate.

Meanwhile, Obinna has come under severe criticism over his comments against Governor Rochas  Okorocha’s administration  and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obinna, in his sermon, during a burial mass for late Juliana Mbata, mother of the Pro-Chancellor of Imo State University (IMSU) at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Ngwoma-Obube in Owerri North Council Area of the state, had allegedly digressed, accusing Okorocha and the APC of performing below expectation since their assumption of office.

His utterance was said to have angered some of the governor’s supporters who started murmuring.

An eyewitness said: “A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), walked up to the pulpit and was given the microphone by the archbishop. He said the APC has killed the state and vowed that the party will never come back to the state.

“An APC chieftain, also came out and told the congregation that the people are happy with the APC and the  governor.

“At this point, there was stampede at the pulpit as supporters of different political parties present at the service started scrambling for the microphone.”

Reacting, the government debunked rumours linking the Chief of Staff to Government House, Chief Uche Nwosu to the alleged attack of Bishop Obinna by hoodlums.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “We have, as usual, read on the social media several versions of the purported attack or harassment of Obinna, by hoodlums on the fictitious order of Chief Nwosu.

“We do not intend to bug our audience with lengthy story to show the reason behind this latest blackmail or onslaught until Obinna talks on this claim.”

The statment said the allegation was a ploy by detractors against Nwosu’s governorship ambition.

Regardless, Imo people have condemned the insults meted out on the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Anthony Obinna, by members of the All Progressives Congress Company (APC) at the weekend, during the requiem mass for the mother of Alex Mbata at Mgbaoma in Owerri West Council Area of the state.

There has been no love lost between the Obinna and the state governor as a result of government policies, which the Catholic prelate has been critical of.

The relationship of both men further went sour when in 2014, members of the APC disrupted the planned governorship debate organised at the premises of the Assumpta Cathedral in which many people sustained injuries.

On his part, President of the Association of Catholic Medical Doctors, Prof. Philips Njemanze has condemned the insults on Archbishop Obinna by APC supporters who he said are intolerant of opposing views and called on the state Assembly to investigate the issue.

Also, Uche Onyeaguocha said intimidation has become the hallmark of the Okorocha administration as they are prepared to attack any body who says the truth and so, I am not surprised that the would insult the Archbishop.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How Bishop Obinna was attacked –Priest

— 5th March 2018

Linking  Uche Nwosu with this is blackmail –Imo govt From George Onyejiuwa; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Social Director of the Archdiocese of Owerri, Rev. Fr. George Nwachukwu, has condemned the attack on the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Anthony Obinna during a church service, at the weekend. He said the attack followed the bishop’s condemnation…

  • We are doing far more with far less – Osinbajo

    — 4th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Buhari administration, despite earning 60 percent less in revenue compared to previous administrations, has achieved more in terms of infrastructure development. He said this was made possible because the administration has been able control the corruption and impunity that went on in the previous administration. Osinbajo…

  • Fayose, Ikpeazu, Okowa arrive Gombe for PDP governors meeting

    — 4th March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Ahead of the scheduled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors meeting later Sunday evening, Daily Sun can confirm that three governors have already arrived for the meeting expected to commence at 7pm. Daily Sun reports that governors Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State have already arrived…

  • Killing of UN aid workers, shocking, callous – Refugee Commission

    — 4th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons has described as shocking the gruesome murder of aid workers working for the United Nations to carry out humanitarian service in Rann, Kalabalge Local Government area of Borno State. The Federal Commissioner Sadiya Umar Farouq described the killings as heinous and callous,…

  • Buhari congratulates Onigbinde at 80

    — 4th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Adegboye Onigbinde, on his 80th birthday. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari, joined “the highly respected  football coach and administrator, his family, friends and teeming fans, on the landmark of…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share