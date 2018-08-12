– The Sun News
Latest
12th August 2018 - How APC secured Katsina North senatorial seat in by-election
12th August 2018 - 2019: Ayade best bet for C’ Riverians, says PDP stalwart
12th August 2018 - International Youth Day: NGO seeks enabling environment for youth development
12th August 2018 - Delta 2019: Bomadi/Patani youths call for credible PDP primary
12th August 2018 - Couple-pilots celebrate one decade of marriage on air
12th August 2018 - 29 Years After: Ebonyi soccer fans remember Okwaraji
12th August 2018 - PDP’ll sweep APC, Lalong out of power in 2019 – guber aspirant
12th August 2018 - 2019: I’ll stand with APC, Buhari even in Prison, says Dariye
12th August 2018 - Surging Tsitsipas to face Nadal in Toronto final
12th August 2018 - Halep turns back Barty to reach Montreal final
Home / Elections / National / How APC secured Katsina North senatorial seat in by-election
KATSINA

How APC secured Katsina North senatorial seat in by-election

— 12th August 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmad Babba Kaita, has won the be-election for the vacant seat of the Katsina North senatorial zone held, on Saturday.

Kaita, who is a serving member of the House of Representatives (APC Kusada/Ingawa/Kankia Federal Constituency), polled 224,607 votes to beat his closest opponent, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and his elder brother, Kabir Babba Kaita, who received 59,724 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Hudu Abdullahi of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, announced the results, on Sunday.

He also listed votes scored by the other political parties who participated in the by-election as, GPN 1056, DA 796, MPN 633 and MMN 343.

READ ALSO: 2019: Ayade best bet for C’ Riverians, says PDP stalwart

Abdullahi, who described the election process as “free and fair,” said that of the total number of 864,046 registered voters in the zone, 308,500 were accredited with 237,159 valid votes recorded and 26,050 invalid votes.

In his reaction after the announcement of the results, a former Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Gwojo Gwojo, said that, “I want to commend the voters for their faith in the APC and particularly on President Muhammad Buhari and they should be rest assured that the Senator-elect and the President will not disappoint them.”

But the reviewing the election process earlier on Saturday, Katsina State PDP chairman, Salisu Majigiri, alleged that there was ‘vote-buying’ perpetuated by the APC.

According to Majigiri, “We have evidence to prove that in 99 per cent of the polling centres, the APC engaged in vote-buying.”

However, Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Abubakar Kusada, who monitored the exercise at his Kusada Local Government Area, said that there were no manipulations of any sort as he argued that, “as you can see, everything is going on smoothly and the voter-turnout is quite impressive and I am confident that the APC will win at the end of the day.”

READ ALSO: International Youth Day: NGO seeks enabling environment for youth development

The APC eventually won the election, which acting  President Yemi Osinbajo had told an APC grand rally in Daura, earlier, was the party’s desire, “So that the APC will continue to maintain its majority at the Senate.

“You know that Katsina is the home of Mr. President, it means that a vote for Kaita is a vote for Buhari and you should also vote the APC candidate in memory of the late Mustapha Bukar,” Osinbajo had noted.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KATSINA

How APC secured Katsina North senatorial seat in by-election

— 12th August 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmad Babba Kaita, has won the be-election for the vacant seat of the Katsina North senatorial zone held, on Saturday. Kaita, who is a serving member of the House of Representatives (APC Kusada/Ingawa/Kankia Federal Constituency), polled 224,607 votes to beat his closest opponent, the…

  • AYADE

    2019: Ayade best bet for C’ Riverians, says PDP stalwart

    — 12th August 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Ahead of 2019 general election, a senior citizen and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River STate, Sir Patrick Iwara, has said Governor Ben Ayade’s giant strides in agriculture and the industrial sectors stands him out as the best option for the state. Speaking to newsmen while declaring his intention…

  • SMILE

    International Youth Day: NGO seeks enabling environment for youth development

    — 12th August 2018

    NAN An NGO, Strategy for Mentoring Initiative and Leadership Empowerment (SMILE) on Sunday called for an enabling environment to help youths to develop themselves and contribute to national development. Mrs Bimpe Bamgbose-Martins, President of the group, made the call in Lagos while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in commemoration of the International…

  • PDP

    Delta 2019: Bomadi/Patani youths call for credible PDP primary

    — 12th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  Ahead of the 2019 general election, the youths of Bomadi/ Patani Federal Constituency in Delta State have called for a credible, free and fair primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to elect its candidate for the election. Hon. Nicholas Mutu who presently occupies the seat is of the PDP and…

  • LALONG

    PDP’ll sweep APC, Lalong out of power in 2019 – guber aspirant

    — 12th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A governorship aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Plateau state,  Engr. Ponyah Ibrahim, said PDP will sweep Governor Simon Lalong  and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in the 2019 general election. He noted that Plateau people were tired and fed up of deceit…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share