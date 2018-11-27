“He encouraged me that I could be a better person. I got inspired and returning to my room I discovered that I could do what I had imagined; that God had place inside of me something far greater. Then my academic restructuring started. I set higher goals; I raised my desires. I lifted my passions and created new plans. I was determined to put in my best and see where my best could take me to. Having set higher goals, I set my priorities right because there was a goal to be achieved. Time management was essential and so I improved on my time management skill and I made good use of all the resources available to me.”tc

While thanking her parents and all her teachers from primary school till date, for their efforts in moulding her life, Inim, now a student of the Institute of Chartered Account of Nigeria (ICAN), commended the effort of government and its commitment to the education sector.

“However, I believe that more can be done. I therefore appeal that the budgetary allocation to the education sector be reviewed upwards and that academic excellence be rewarded like other celebrities.”

She also had words for her fellow graduands. “We have reached the height of this mountain and are about to embark on our life’s journey as winners. We are humbled by the fact that there are higher mountains to climb and longer flights to make. However, we know that with God’s help, we shall rise above the storm of mediocrity and scale through the hurdles. Through us, hope shall be revived, excellence be exalted and the impossible shall be made possible. As we leave today, let us remember that excellence is a journey and no one should be caught static. You do not have to be in competition with anyone, you must not be the first but be the best you can in all you do. No height is too far to attain and no depth is too deep to reach,” said Inim.