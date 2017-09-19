The Sun News
Latest
19th September 2017 - How Alexandra beat other pupils to win Mike Okonkwo Essay Competition
19th September 2017 - Petroleum varsity grossly underdeveloped -Pro Chancellor
19th September 2017 - Our unworkable education system is reason we are poor –Odunsi
19th September 2017 - Eagles shock Ghana, romp into WAFU Cup semi
19th September 2017 - Nadal maintains No.1 spot in ATP rankings
19th September 2017 - Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier: Malitoli: Zambia can upset Eagles
19th September 2017 - Count on me for W/Cup qualifiers – Diogu
19th September 2017 - 3SC relegation: Fund was not club’s problem –Busari
19th September 2017 - Beneath mounds of dirt and filth, lie huge national income –Abiola, waste recycling expert
19th September 2017 - Sack Niger Delta Affairs minister, youths urge Buhari
Home / Education Review / How Alexandra beat other pupils to win Mike Okonkwo Essay Competition

How Alexandra beat other pupils to win Mike Okonkwo Essay Competition

— 19th September 2017

By Gabriel Dike

Fourteen-year-old Alexandra Nwigwe of Vivian Fowler Memorial College, Lagos, has emerged the winner of the 2017 Mike Okonkwo Essay Competition and went home with plenty prizes.

The smart kid defeated nine other pupils from different schools in the country to emerge the winner in the 14th edition of the essay competition titled: ‘’Made in Nigeria Goods: Vehicle for National Development.”

Alexandra, who was the centre of attraction at the 18th Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture, won a cash prize of N100, 000, a plaque while his school got three sets of Laptops and printers. She obtained 90 per cent in the first round and 80 per cent in the second round of the competition.

The second spot went to Jesuduntan Mercy of Corna Secondary School, who got N75, 000 cash prize, a plaque, two sets of desktop computer and a printer. In the essay first round, she scored 80 per cent and 72 per cent in the second round.

The third prize was won by Akingbade Gbenga of Emerald High School, he got a prize of N50, 000, a plaque and one desktop computer. In the first round of the competition, he scored 80 per cent and second round obtained 70 per cent.

Six others from different schools who placed 4th to 9th received consolation prizes of N20,000 and a plaque for their efforts.

The chief examiner, Prof Hope Eghagha, in his report, said 796 entries were received for the 2017 competition and noted that organizers used internal control mechanism to ensure that only qualified pupils that applied got to the judges for assessment.

According to him, in the first round, the pupils were judged on mechanical accuracy, use of language, originality of thought, and thematic focus and ten participants were selected and invited form second round.

Prof. Eghagha disclosed that one candidate from Benue State could not make the trip while others came from different parts of the country such as Lagos, Enugu, Akure, Ilorin, Kano and Owerri.

The Head of Department of English, University of Lagos, said the nine contestants did one hour test on ‘’Religion and National Development’’ or Does Religion Aid National Development? He stated that the final result of the test validated the scoring and ranking of the pupils in the first stage.

He said the scores of the best three candidates show that there is originality in their works and commended Alexandra Nwigwe for emerging the winner.

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sack Niger Delta Affairs minister, youths urge Buhari

— 19th September 2017

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Niger Delta youths have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to  sack Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani. The youths, in a statement by Niger Delta Youth Governance Monitoring Group (NDYGMG), condemned Usani and his ministry’s shoddy preparations and poor outing at the just-concluded National Council on Niger Delta held…

  • IPOB: I’ll never support disintegration of Nigeria, says Wike

    — 19th September 2017

    By Adewale Banjo Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he will never support the disintegration of Nigeria. This was just as the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) said Wike’s actions, especially his state-wide broadcast helped to restore peace in Rivers, despite the challenges.  Wike, in apparent response to NGF, declared that he will continue to protect…

  • Militants condemn army, IPOB clash

    — 19th September 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has condemned the clash between the army and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and urged the Federal Government to give Biafra independence, to avoid plunging the country into another civil war. The coalition also demanded immediate resignation of members of the Federal Executive Council and…

  • Nigeria’s import bill rises to N232bn

    — 19th September 2017

    By Steve Agbota Despite Federal Government’s huge commitment to economic diversification through increased agricultural production, latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have shown that Nigeria’s agricultural imports as at the end of the 2nd quarter of 2017 rose to N232.1 billion from N200 billion in Q1 2017 and N144.1 billion in…

  • Power: 2,000 mega-watts unutilised –Perm Sec

    — 19th September 2017

    About two thousand mega watts of electricity generated into the national grid is not distributed to consumers, says Mr. Louis Edozien, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing. “The national grid produces about 6,600 mega-watts of electricity from the 750,33KV trading points, but less than 4,600 mega-watts get distributed to the consumers,” Edozien…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share