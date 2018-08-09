How Ajimobi forced us out of APC, by Rep

NAN

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abiodun Olasupo (ADC- Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa) has blamed Governor Abiola Ajimobi for the defection of members of his Unity Forum in the Oyo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Olasupo who said this at Iwere-Ile in Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State at a town hall meeting with constituents noted that Gov. Ajimobi’s “disrespect for party supremacy” was responsible for their decision.

Olasupo who is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Compliance recently defected to ADC, alongside other members of the Unity Forum, a splinter group of the APC in the state.

The lawmaker, however, argued that the recent defections across political parties were good for democracy, adding that the development would enhance good governance.

“Democracy is about tyranny of the majority. There won’t be a strong political party when the interest of minority overrides that of the majority.

“As long as there is no strong political party, there won’t be a stable government and without a stable government, there won’t be the much-desired development,” he said.

Olasupo stated that political participation and membership were about free entry and exit to allow participants the choice of desired political ideology and direction.

“When the tenets of a political party do not give power to the people to elect who leads them, then free exit is guaranteed.

“People will have to move to another party where they are warmly welcomed and where internal democracy is much sacrosanct.

“We defected to ADC where we found an abode. This is an abode where party supremacy and internal democracy is highly valued.

“In this party, the tyranny of majority works and the minority have their say,” he said.

The lawmaker said that politics globally was about personal interest, adding that participants needed to be where they were wanted in accordance with the choice of supporters.

Olasupo said his ambition to seek re-election was driven by the support and aspirations of his supporters.

“When I was elected in 2015, I saw so many possibilities and made many promises. By the grace of God and the support of my people, I have delivered, but not on all.

“There are so many things beyond my weight as a first timer in the House of Representatives.

“My re-election in 2019 God willing is going to be a project of consolidation.

“I am going to consolidate on all I have done including educational support, infrastructure, economic emancipation, women empowerment, securing of jobs for constituents as well as physical and human development,” he said.

The lawmaker also condemned the siege laid to the National Assembly by the DSS, describing it as sad in a democracy.

Some community leaders in the council area, Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi, Alhaji Saka Kareem and Alhaji Kazeem Olalekan, described Olasupo as a tested representative of the constituency.