The Sun News
Latest
26th October 2017 - How AGF twisted court’s judgment
26th October 2017 - Shekau’s wife feared dead as NAF fighter jets destroy more Boko Haram camps
26th October 2017 - Police drag two traders to court over fake products
26th October 2017 - IGP’s wife urges policemen to empower spouses
26th October 2017 - Court to rule on application seeking to upturn guilty plea of 4 firms linked with Patience Jonathan
26th October 2017 - Ugwuanyi honours another Enugu indigene with 9 A1s in WAEC
26th October 2017 - IPOB accuses judge of frustrating proscription case
26th October 2017 - Pan-Igbo group votes for Igbo presidency after Buhari
26th October 2017 - Senate mulls scrapping of moribund agencies, merger of others
26th October 2017 - Dogara hails Buhari for signing NEDC Bill
Home / National / How AGF twisted court’s judgment

How AGF twisted court’s judgment

— 26th October 2017

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Facts have merged on  how the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) twisted a Federal High Court judgment in favour of Maina to facilitate his reinstatement into the Federal Civil Service. 

The AGF had in a letter dated April 27, 2017 and addressed to the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), directed the  office to reinstate Maina on the strength of the judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Bello of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on March 27, 2013.

In the said letter, Malami had twice directed the reinstatement of Maina as Director in the Federal Civil Service on the ground that the warrant of arrest issued against him by the Police had been set aside by Justice Bello.

The AGF’s letter was, however, silent on the grievous allegation of embezzlement of over N2 billion pension funds for which Maina was being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The letter also failed to address the fact that Maina was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency.

Besides, Malami’s did not also disclose the fact that Justice Bello in the said judgment counseled Maina to surrender himself for investigation so as to clear himself of the grievous financial allegation against him.

The said letter marked: Ref. HAGF/FCSC/2017/Vol. 1/3, addressed to the Federal Civil Service Commission, reads:

“Attn: Deaconess J. O. Ayo, OON

Re: Demand for update on the re-instatement of Mr. Abdulrasheed Abdulahi Maina as Director in the Federal Civil Service.

“Your letter on the above captioned subject matter refrenced FCSC/CHMN/OC/17/Vol. XIV/209 dated 3rd March 2017 and the letters copied to the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation by the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation on the same subject matter respectively referenced HCSF/LU/COR/FCSC/749/III/84 dated 27th March 2017 and 20 April 2017 refer (copied attached).

“You would recall that I wrote your office vide a letter refrenced HAGF/FCSC/2017/Vol. 1/2 dated 21 February 2017 wherein I drew your attention to the legal import of the judgment delivered by his lordship honourable Justice A. Bello of the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division on Wedmesday the 27th day of March, 2013 in suit No FHC/Abj/CS/65/13 (Abdulrasheed Maina vs the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria & 8 Ors), a suit which my office represented the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“In my said letter, I directed your office to give a consequential effect to the said judgment which voided the warrant of arrest issued by the Police against Dr. Abdulrasheed A. Maina, which warrant of arrest formed the basis for the query referenced MI/30040/1/1 dated the 15th day of February, 2013 and his eventual dismissal from the service of the Federal Government of Nigeria on the 5th day of March 2013.

“Having reviewed all the correspondence vis-a-vis the court judgment. I hereby write to reiterate my earlier directive and further direct that you give a consequential effect to the aforesaid judgment by taking necessary steps to ensure immediate reinstatement of Dr. Maina to his duty post as a Director in the Federal Civil Service to enable him continue his service to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Please accept, Honourable Chairman, the assurances of my best regards always.”

The letter was copied to the Head of Service of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior.

However, the Justice Adamu Bello’s judgment relied on by the AGF did not clear Maina of the alleged N2 billion fraud  against him on the pension fund.

In addition, the court in its judgment, only faulted the process, which led to the issuance of the warrant of arrest and consequently set aside the warrant.

The judgment of the court equally counseled Maina to surrender himself to the authorities for investigation over the alleged N2 billion fraud.

Maina had in 2013, approached the Abuja division of the Federal High Court for the enforcement of his fundamental right as well as quashing the warrant of arrest issued against him by the police at the instance of the Senate, when he refused to honour Senate invitation.

Those Joined  in the suit were the Senate, Senate President, Clerk of the Senate, Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Senate Committee on State and Local Government Administration, Inspector General of Police, Attorney General of the Federation, Senator Alloysius Etok and Senator Kabiru Gaya.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How AGF twisted court’s judgment

— 26th October 2017

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja Facts have merged on  how the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) twisted a Federal High Court judgment in favour of Maina to facilitate his reinstatement into the Federal Civil Service.  The AGF had in a letter dated April 27, 2017 and addressed to…

  • Shekau’s wife feared dead as NAF fighter jets destroy more Boko Haram camps

    — 26th October 2017

    The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the wife of the leader of the Boko-Haram terrorist group Abubakar Shekau’s wife, Mallama Fitdasi, may have been killed during its air strike on Duruwa village. Doruwa is located on the outskirts of URGA, near Konduga in Borno state.   NAF says the wife of the dreaded terrorists leader…

  • Police drag two traders to court over fake products

    — 26th October 2017

    By Damiete Braide The Lagos State Police Command have arrested and charged two traders, Modinat Abioye and Seriki Kamoli, to court for allegedly selling counterfeit ABRO masking tape at Ladipo Plank Market, Amukoko on September 20, 2017 thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 411 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. In a three-count-charge,…

  • IGP’s wife urges policemen to empower spouses

    — 26th October 2017

    By Christopher Oji Wife of the Inspector-General of police, Hajia Asmua Idris, has advised policemen to empower their wives to avoid putting their families into danger when the unexpected happens. Idris, who is the President of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), made the call during her two-day official visit to Lagos State where she inaugurated…

  • Court to rule on application seeking to upturn guilty plea of 4 firms linked with Patience Jonathan

    — 26th October 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi  Justice Babs Kuewumi of the Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday heard a motion seeking to set aside the guilty plea of four firms allegedly used to launder $15.5 million belonging to a former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan. The motion was filed by Ige Asemudara, counsel to  Amajuoyi Azubuike Briggs, who is standing trial alongside Waripamo-Owei…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share